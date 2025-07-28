Melania’s No-Show on Donald Trump’s Scotland Trip Only Adds Weight to the Separation Buzz

Ever since Donald Trump took office for the second time, rumors regarding his state of marriage have been a hot topic of discussion among netizens.

Melania Trump’s absence from the White House has done the job pretty well to ignite the fuel their marriage might be on the rocks. Her absence from key events, reluctance in PDA with husband in most scenarios have kept the gossip chatter on. And now, with Melania noticeably missing from a key international trip, the rumors are louder than ever.

On Friday, July 25, President Donald Trump touched down in Scotland for what the White House described as a “working trip.” His destination? The Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, where he’s expected to sneak in a few rounds of golf before diving into political discussions with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, July 28.

Today’s front page 📰 Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland Our front page has caused a stir online, prompting anger from Donald Trump’s supporters. So, we want to ask: which part is factually inaccurate? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uzs6MBYHy7 — The National (@ScotNational) July 25, 2025

But as Trump arrived at Prestwick Airport and greeted reporters, one thing was clear: Melania was nowhere to be seen. While he prepped for politics and photo ops across the Atlantic, she remained behind in the U.S.

The timing of her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed. With mounting reports suggesting the couple may be heading toward divorce, Melania’s decision to skip the trip has only added fuel to the fire.

Melania has become a rare sight in Washington in the second term. She’s been largely absent from public life, missing most of her husband’s official appearances and spending minimal time in the White House itself, reportedly just two weeks.

As one insider bluntly put it, “They are separated.” Political analyst Malek Dudakov echoed that sentiment, offering a pointed observation about the state of their relationship. “In my opinion, Trump has certain marital problems,” he said.

According to Dudakov, Melania has been leading a life apart from her husband, dividing her time between cities, and very much outside the political spotlight. “Melania spends most of her time not at the White House but in New York, along with her son, who recently enrolled in a university. She doesn’t even live with Trump,” he noted.

Melania herself laid out her personal boundaries back in January during a sit-down with Fox & Friends. When asked about her plans for this second term as first lady, she made it clear that she wouldn’t be tied down to one location. “I will be in the White House, and when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach,” she said.

I’m THRILLED we could all pay for Trumps family vaca to Scotland. He even brought his grandkids, grown son’s girlfriend, spouses-

You know who didn’t make this ‘family trip’- Barron Or Melania!

When ya know.. ya know.

They HATE HIM! EPSTEIN FILES DONALD- no one has forgotten. pic.twitter.com/vDUi8fVbww — Over this sh*t (@WetSandyFeet) July 28, 2025

However, Melania hasn’t disappeared entirely. In April, she did make an appearance at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn, a rare moment in an otherwise distant public presence. She was spotted with during America’s 250th birthday celebrations too.

Still, as Donald Trump continues his overseas tour solo, the spotlight is not on the fairway, but on the growing distance between him and Melania, both literally and emotionally.