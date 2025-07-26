If Donald Trump and Melania Ever Part Ways, She Should Find Someone Who Treats Her Like the ‘Prize’ (Matchmaker Says So)

The divorce rumors of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has been a talk among people for quite a long time. Melania Trump has repeatedly snubbed his husband’s attempts at PDA, and considering the alleged fact that they sleep in separate bedrooms, there’s another discovery that came up when Mar-A-Lago got raided because of the President keeping the sensitive documents in his bathroom, which is also a hint that the duo might not share very ‘romantic’ terms.

Despite the fact that they are insisting to be together at present, amid these divorce rumors, one topic has eventually got a hike, asking who the FLOTUS should date next if she and the POTUS calls it quits?

This interesting list reached out to Susan Trombetti, a noted Matchmaker as well as the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, to sort of get a hand on the type of person that would be most suited beside the First Lady. The first thing Trombetti noted was, “Donald and Melania … aren’t going anywhere any time soon.” Trombetti, like the rest of us, “thought [Melania] was leaving after [Donald’s] first term, but she’s still here.”

Despite the fact that she looked forced while joining her husband during the campaign trail, it also suggests that she is in this race for the long haul. However, people are also of the view that she should also get some expert advice on what type of person she should date after Donald, and it wouldn’t hurt to listen to Trombetti’s suggestions.

Melania Trump deserves to date someone like her

Though the First Lady leaving her husband or not is a matter none can confidently say but matchmaker Susan Trombetti offered some wisdom which might be harmless from her perspective.

First, she should be clear on her values and eventually look for a person who mirrors them. Trombetti further stated that these values can be “privacy, wealth, stability, and family.” These words definitely have a lot of weight with Trombetti also pointing out that Melania would probably look for “someone ultra-rich,” for example, “another businessman, or a famous CEO.”

And subsequently, as per Trombetti, her next date should be a person like “Rupert Murdoch type, but younger.” A person who is willing to treat Melania “like she is the prize.” Though there are multiple reasons behind her and Donald staying together but it doesn’t seem like they share many interests, and hence, Trombetti suggests that she looks for someone who is on the same page as her.

"Melania was 28 when she met Donald Trump in September 1998. He was separated from Marla Maples but still legally married until their 1999 divorce; they began dating while he was married. Jeffrey Epstein famously bragged about introducing them, though the couple credits Paolo… pic.twitter.com/uJqvzRK4Uv — Kim (@kim) July 23, 2025

Mrs. Trump has talked about the fact that she and her husband both give space to each other; however, Trombetti pointed out that not living “such separate lives,” just might “bring you happiness.” Perhaps, if Donald Trump ever discloses that his marriage is a mess behind closed doors, the FLOTUS might use it as a cue and move on to pursue her own peace.