So, if Melania Trump decides to swap Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago for some swanky New York City digs, who do you think will fill her designer shoes? Well, Susan Trombetti, a high-end matchmaker, has some ideas. It’s not just about finding someone young, wealthy, and gorgeous. Oh no, it’s got to be someone who can handle being with Trump, through thick and thin. Basically, they need to be cool as a cucumber when he’s at his… let’s say, less than best moments!

For years, there have been whispers about a possible split between Donald Trump and Melania Trump, but biographer Michael Wolff really stirred the pot when he suggested they might be more than just estranged.

Speaking on The Daily Beast podcast, Wolff claimed that the couple is essentially “separated,” and that their relationship is more like two people who are just living “separate lives” rather than truly together. Melania’s infrequent public appearances have only fueled this theory since Trump started his second term in the White House. It’s said she’s only been there for less than two weeks. And let’s not forget, they even traveled back separately from the Pope’s funeral on her birthday.

The White House was quick to dismiss Wolff as a “blithering idiot,” but you can’t ignore the way things look.

If Melania were actually to leave, it raises the question of who might fill her shoes. According to Trombetti, the CEO at Exclusive Matchmaking, Donald Trump should stick to his type: someone who’s got class, cool, and absolutely nothing like him. She told The List that, “Donald seems to like the opposite of himself.”

And the idea of the president and his famously laid-back ex-model wife setting relationship goals is a bit of a stretch, but hey, they’ve been together for a solid two decades! Trombetti actually suggested a name: Andrea Catsimatidis. This 35-year-old lady is a Republican heiress, a businesswoman, and a social scene queen in Manhattan. She “fits right in,” Trombetti said.

Now, get this – there’s an even bigger age difference between her and Donald than there is between him and Melania (that’s 24 years).

But Donald Trump sure isn’t one to shy away from that sort of thing, right?

So, who else would Donald Trump consider for the position? Well, he’s got high standards. Trombetti says he could “take his pick” as long as the lady is “beautiful, smart, involved, and very polished,” and has that special something that can “sway him at his worst moment.” Now, that’s a tough one to find, even in a swanky place like the Trump Tower penthouse.

For the time being, Melania is (officially) sticking by Donald Trump’s side, showing up just often enough to keep us all guessing. But if they ever decide to go their separate ways, there’s a well-prepared group of people ready to jump in.