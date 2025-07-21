Former Slovakian model turned First Lady Melania Trump‘s public image has been a speculation since she returned to the White House alongside her husband, Donald Trump. While most of the gossip is either from online users hiding behind an unknown screen or is from jealous haters who simply envy Melania’s life, most of it has stemmed from the fact that she pursued her husband because of his wealth.

Before she became First Lady, Melania Trump first faced speculation about her motives for being with Donald Trump, given their significant 24-year age difference. In a resurfaced 1999 ABC News interview, Melania, then a 26-year-old model, was asked if people believed she was with Trump for his wealth. She replied decisively: “You know, the people, they don’t know me… If somebody says, ‘You’re with the man because he’s rich and famous,’ they don’t know me.”

As per The Irish Star, Melania went on to explain the emptiness of being surrounded by luxury without a real, meaningful connection: “You can sleep with beautiful things—apartments, planes, cars, houses—and feel very empty.” The now 55-year-old First Lady has maintained a love-hate relationship with media appearances and paparazzi. She has stayed away from significant events in the White House even after Trump resumed his second term in January 2025.

Rumours about the Trumps heading towards a split have run rampant since the beginning of the year, yet the two have navigated their path in the spotlight through the thick and thin. Melania Knauss ( maiden name) was 28 and a rising model, and Donald Trump was a 52-year-old billionaire real estate mogul when the duo met at a Fashion Week party in NYC in September 1998. As per her now-deleted website, it was noted that she had a degree in architecture from the University of Slovenia, after which she moved to New York in 1996.

Sparks flew despite the fact that Trump had freshly separated from his second wife, Maria Maples, in 1997, which was finalised in 1999. After a brief period of courtship and one breakup later, the couple got engaged in 2004 and married at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on JANUARY 22, 2005, after Trump popped the “marry me” question in 2004.

The story of how Donald Trump and Melania met 🧡 Melania: The chemistry was great from the beginning! ❤️❤️❤️ It’s a great love story, watch! 😍 pic.twitter.com/gQBryNapdE — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) June 22, 2023

The pair welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in 2006. As their relationship became public, speculation intensified, often painting her as a so-called “gold digger.”However, Melania has always been honest with herself, even during her first stint as First Lady, though she felt that the public didn’t fully understand or accept her at the time.

🚨🇺🇸MELANIA: TRUMP PROPOSED ON MY BIRTHDAY AT THE MET GALA “It was my birthday and the Met Gala, all in one. We were both dressed in black tie when he proposed. Our wedding day was exciting and busy, but everything went smoothly. Interestingly, I was baptized on Donald’s… https://t.co/6abFj8CDkD pic.twitter.com/lgzjh4XyXf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2024

She loves her family and fulfils her role perfectly as a mother and wife despite being constantly criticised for every move. In a recent interview during Donald Trump’s second term, she reflected on the public’s perception of her. She noted that while many see her simply as “the president’s wife,” she sees herself as much more than that.

“Maybe some people, they see me as just a wife of the president,” she said. “But I’m standing on my own two feet—independent. I have my thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s okay.” Meanwhile, it’s also evident that she loves her husband, Donald, very much and has stood by him through his political rise.

When the Republican Party announced its nominee for the president, everyone cheered. But soon after, Donald Trump faced allegations of se-ual misconduct. Like every American wife, Ms. Melania defended her husband by calling all those accusations “lies” and saying that he was “egged on” into boyish talk during a 2005 tape in which he made comments about women.

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY❤️🙏President Trump💥THANKING ONE OF THE BEST MOMS I HAVE EVER SEEN, SOMETIMES SHE’S ALMOST TOO GOOD👊🇺🇲 Melania Trump First Lady of the United States❤️🙏🇺🇲 Making MOTHERS DAY Great Again❤️ MAGA💯🇺🇲❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYIfQdnpmc — 5DME81 (@5dme81) May 12, 2025

Therefore, all the above instance debunks the buzz that Elania is with Donald for his heavy bank balance and lavish lifestyle. While she might love to flaunt some designer bags and outfits in front of the media, living her life and enjoying her privileges as a first lady does not make a woman a gold digger! Grow up, people! Do better and learn to leave a successful and happy women alone!