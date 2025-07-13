From Gold Strollers to Custom Rolexes—You Won’t Believe What’s In Barron Trump’s Closet!

What can we say about 19-year-old Barron Trump, Donald Trump‘s youngest son, whom he shares with First Lady Melania Trump? The young, ambitious and humble teen. Now standing at 6 feet 7 inches and enrolled at NYU’s Stern School of Business since September 2024, he continues to enjoy all the privileges and the media attention of being the son of the President of the USA.

Donald Trump, who was a real estate mogul and businessman before he took on the role as the head of state, was ranked as one of the world’s wealthiest businesspeople that year, with a reported net worth of $2.6 billion. So naturally, being the youngest of Donald’s five children, he received the most from the golden spoon. Barron Trump has the excess to the best of the resources, gifts and exquisite possessions.

As per Nicki Swift, even though Barron is said to be quite humble, who carries a simple black bag to college and loves to eat homemade nutritious food, he does have his fair share of fetishes that he has collected over the years. From classic watches to sneakers and clothes, the list is endless. Grab a snack or a drink and scroll below while we tell you some of Barron Trump’s prized items.

To begin with, Barron has a golden stroller gifted by the celebrity and host Ellen DeGeneres. This elaborate gold-and-marble stroller, complete with a chandelier mobile, was gifted by Ellen DeGeneres in 2006. Melania Trump even posed with it in a throwback photo shared on Facebook.(Yes, Facebook was a popular platform then).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Ventura Franchow (@angela_iyamom)

Secondly, Barron also has a $9,500 Louis Vuitton “President” briefcase ( yes, a briefcase worth that much money). He has been spotted carrying this luxurious black suitcase at NYU The briefcase features Louis Vuitton’s signature S‑Lock and removable ID holder—In-demand and on a seven-month shipping waitlist.

In a 2010 interview, the family with television legend Larry King, 4-year-old Barron was seen running and picking up a Louis Vuitton suitcase, all while expressing, “I like my suitcase!” as he jumped around, he told his mother, Melania Trump, “I have to go to school now.”

Thirdly, he has a special Mongolian horse, which was a gift from the then-Mongolian President, Khaltmaagiin Battulga. The horse “Victory” is a prized racing breed. If imported to the U.S., it could be worth upwards of $35,000–$70,000 or even elite racehorse prices. Next, during a 2018 meeting in Helsinki, Donald Trump received the official Russia‑hosted World Cup ball from President Vladimir Putin, which is reportedly destined for Barron. Its value could exceed $6,000, or skyrocket to $200,000 if tied to the World Cup finals. (Lucky boy!).

Coming to more extravagant items, Barron owns a $50,000 Rolex Daytona. We know watch fanatics would love this one! In March 2025, the youngster was spotted in Trump Tower wearing the classic timeless watch, just like his dad, Donald, who has been spotted wearing watches from Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Rolex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

Next, during Trump’s inaugural ceremony in January 2025, Barron was seen wearing a custom cashmere inauguration overcoat. While critics globally were busy rating everyone’s outfits, Barron’s coat also stood out! The Internet could not stop gushing over his striking looks, towering height and charming demeanor as he was spotted in the overcoat crafted by Pearce Bespoke. Since then, the young lad has been all over the headlines. From his height, diet, potential business venture, to much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump Fan Account (@barronupdate)

Lastly, Barron owns a pair of Gucci loafers and another designer sneakers in his collection. Nicki Swift reports that Barron’s shoe wardrobe blends designer flair and practicality—from $1,130 Gucci loafers to Pierre, up to New Balance and Adidas sneakers in the $100–$150 range.

The First Family is very grateful to Mongolia for this time-honored traditional gift. The horse has been named “Victory” and will remain in Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/aFqtJzc1Il — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) July 31, 2019

Therefore, it is proven that Barron is a man of class and finesse, one who has the most humble nature and public presence despite being a member of such a prestigious family and owning such classy items in his closet.

