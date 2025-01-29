Have you heard of the young, good-looking boy who has taken over the internet in recent days? From his striking presence at his father’s, President Donald Trump’s, inaugural ceremony to reports of him starting a business, this 18-year-old university student has created a frenzy online. Born with a silver spoon but exuding humility and calmness, netizens have endless questions and opinions on this 18-year-old boy. Have you taken a guess already? We are talking about none other than Barron Trump.

As per The Irish Star, Barron initially grabbed media attention due to his unusual height, which caused a lot of speculation since Donald Trump has claimed various figures publically, but it’s thought he stands at 6 ft 7 in, which is much taller than his father. Later, he was also scrutinized for his alleged flat hairstyle spotted at the inaugural, which was different from his typical voluminous wavy hair.

In addition, Barron has also helped his father connect with Gen Z during his campaign and played a crucial role in contemporary political campaigns. However, recent reports have drawn attention to Barron Trump’s black backpack, which he is often seen carrying. Amidst the curiosity, experts suggest there’s a special reason why this backpack is always with him. In a video shared by Hot Star Stories, a content creator explained, “Why does Barron Trump always carry an $88 (£70.71) black school bag wherever he goes?

Despite coming from a wealthy background and being pampered by his family, he chooses to carry an ordinary backpack. “The reason behind this choice adds to Barron’s relatable image, making him appear more like an ordinary student. Moreover, this makes him approachable in public and allows him to participate in various activities more casually. He intends to carry the image of the typical “boy next door vibe” rather than wearing the label of “Donald Trump‘s son.”

Furthermore, since Trump’s return to power, he has been opposed to extravagance and waste and has even donated his own money to charity at times. As per The Irish Star, Barron also does not splurge on luxury items, unlike his stepsister Ivanka Trump, and his mother, Melania Trump, who love wearing designer labels.

The youngster, who is a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, likes to live a “low-key” life and has ambitious plans to set up his own business soon. As reported by Newscreek, the young lad, who is set to turn 19 in March, is launching a real estate company. “Barron wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” a political source told PEOPLE Magazine.

Meanwhile, people have praised his “thrifty and low maintenance quality” and had several opinions about it. One person said, “Barron, you are different and the best. God bless.” Another wrote, “It seems that money doesn’t corrupt him. He’s not greedy like people who grew up without it.” A third had a different view yet a simple opinion: “He carries it because he likes it. It needs no explanation,” the source added.