Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks MAGA Meltdown With Gaza Post That Infuriates Trump Allies

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene caused a serious MAGA meltdown, something she is known to be doing often with her posts and comments on various issues. She has an America First stance on different issues, which may not align well with Trump and his allies.

MAGA supporters seldom support anyone who questions the rules and comments from the administration. She posted on X about the GAZA genocide, something she has acknowledged way before as well.

Her post was a plea for the people who are suffering because of the war. She compared the situation and asked what would happen if this were happening in the US. She drew a parallel that if the people of the US were getting bombed due to the government’s actions, it would result in the deaths and injuries of innocent people and children.

They would have begged for mercy, while the world would have told them they voted for it, so they are deserving of it. Furthermore, she said if the government is bad, the Americans must be bad too.

If America was being bombed day and night because of something horrific our government did, and many innocent Americans and American children were being killed and traumatically injured, and we begged for mercy, but the rest of the world said, “Americans voted for their… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 23, 2025



She asked people how they would feel about this situation. Then she added that this is what’s happening in Gaza. Several innocent people and kids are being killed. Lastly, she concluded, saying she does not want to pay for the genocide as the US has already sent $3.8 billion annually for military aid to Israel.

She does not want anything to do with the war in a foreign land. She further said she won’t be silent about it either. This post has resulted in outrage from Trump’s allies. Laura Loomer went on to say why she is supporting Gazans to be in the US and how this is an America First approach.

BREAKING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Just called for America and the World to stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza pic.twitter.com/AAvVPxUeBd — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 23, 2025



She called her the dumbest b**** in Congress for her comment and advocacy for Gaza. Another MAGA supporter pointed out she has a false analogy in her post. She has been a longtime critic of the administration. Recently, she also spoke on the environmental impact of the data centers.

Trump was speeding up the permit for them, and they consume too much water resources. Her concern was rapid AI expansion with no rules. This also led to clashes with the MAGA supporters.