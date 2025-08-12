MAGA Ladies Laura Loomer And Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Catfight Is Shaking The Internet

A fierce rivalry between two of the GOP’s most notorious figures, Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene, has taken a new turn amid revelations from Loomer’s recent deposition in her defamation lawsuit against TV host Bill Maher, after the latter accused Laura of having an affair with Donald Trump.

Loomer dropped a bombshell, revealing that President Trump’s staff “can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene” and referred to Greene as “very jealous” of her. The feud between these two go beyond their professional lives and is rather fueled by personal issues with each other.

The animosity between Loomer and Greene has been fueled by a series of barbed accusations and bitter insults. Loomer accused Greene of repeatedly pleading for connections with Jewish donors, suggesting that Greene was “angry she was iced out by the White House” and that the Trump administration wanted little to do with her.

Loomer harshly critiqued Greene, saying she “was more than happy to beg Jews for money,” escalating the public conflict with sharp and culturally charged remarks.

Greene rapidly retaliated, dismissing Loomer as a liar who “routinely lies about” her and charging her with causing harm to fellow Republicans. She questioned the authenticity of Loomer’s political stance, alleging that Loomer is “not MAGA, she is MIGA,” a pointed criticism questioning Loomer’s loyalty and motives. Greene also slammed Loomer’s claims of journalism and self-employment, suggesting they were misleading.

In response, Loomer unleashed a fierce social media counterattack, delving into Greene’s personal life. She accused Greene of hypocrisy and infidelity, referencing Greene’s alleged affairs with a “tantric sex guru” and gym manager.

Mocking Greene’s declarations of faith, Loomer sarcastically questioned how Greene could claim Christianity while “wrecking her marriage like a whore,” which further highlighted how these two ladies have completely blurred the line between their personal and professional lives.

Loomer’s deposition also shed light on how she was treated within the Trump circle, alleging that her rising influence was undercut. She recounted how Trump was initially impressed by her investigative efforts, particularly her reporting on Ron DeSantis, which led to invitations to Mar-a-Lago and instructions for his chief of staff to bring her onboard.

However, Loomer asserted that Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita later told her she was no longer welcome due to the “media frenzy” resulting from Maher’s joke about her.

Throughout her testimony, Loomer stood firm in defending her controversial past, dismissing claims that Bill Maher’s joke added any real damage to her already notoriety-laden reputation. She suggested that given her infamous online presence, additional harm was negligible.

Interesting seeing the fracturing of a group that typically hold the same positions. I wish we lived in a timeline where neither Marjorie Taylor Greene or Laura Loomer ever existed…🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2GZ1V2T9z4 — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) August 12, 2025

The ongoing conflict between Loomer and Greene highlights broader tensions within the GOP, revealing the fissures between far-right activists and elected officials. Their bitter exchanges over issues like U.S.-Israel relations, political loyalty, and personal attacks threaten to deepen divisions during a critical period for conservative politics.

With Loomer and Greene exchanging accusations of betrayal, infidelity, and opportunism, their bitter feud shows how even people belonging to the same political houses can tear each other apart, if they sense that their position is dwindling because of the other one.