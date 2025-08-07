Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Shot at Fox News Viewers After Going Rogue on GOP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has ignited fresh controversy by taking aim at Fox News and its audience, as her increasingly public rift with the Republican Party continues to escalate. In a pointed interview on Wednesday, the Georgia congresswoman accused the conservative network of pandering to an aging demographic, declaring, “That’s not the future of America.”

Greene made the remarks during an appearance on Real America’s Voice News with Eric Bolling, where she responded to recent criticism from Fox News host Mark Levin. Levin, speaking on Fox Tuesday night, had slammed Greene as a “lunatic” and distanced her from the future of the GOP.

When Mark Levin attacks me, he’s really insulting my entire district and the millions of Americans who are done funding endless foreign wars. I was elected REPRESENTATIVE for Georgia’s 14th District, not foreign countries. I’ll never apologize for putting America First. If that… pic.twitter.com/codn8Bg5bY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 6, 2025

“The Republican Party isn’t going the way of Marjorie Taylor Greene or her ilk. No way!” Levin said bluntly during his appearance, signaling the widening gap between Greene and the more traditional conservative establishment.

Greene fired back the next day, calling out Levin for attacking her on-air rather than speaking to her directly. “Mark has never called me or talked to me in person,” she said. “When he goes on Fox News, the network where he hosts his show, and calls me ‘crazy’ and refers to ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk,’ he’s insulting my entire district.”

Then came the dig at Fox News’ core audience.

“Fox News better start paying attention, but their problem is most of the people that watch Fox News are very much up in age, the Baby Boomer generation, who I love — those are my parents, but that’s their biggest audience,” Greene said. “That’s not the future of America.”

The sharp rebuke is another example of Greene’s growing tension not only with her party but also with the conservative media infrastructure that has long championed Republican voices.

In recent weeks, Greene has taken positions that distance her from key pillars of the GOP and even former President Donald Trump, whom she has staunchly supported for years. She has publicly criticized the U.S. government’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, opposed Trump’s executive order on artificial intelligence, and joined calls demanding the Trump administration release the so-called Epstein Files.

Her stance has left many wondering whether Greene is intentionally moving into a more populist or independent lane ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene said in an interview with The Daily Mail last week. “I don’t know which one it is.”

Greene’s confrontational tone has earned her both fierce criticism and a loyal base among grassroots conservatives. While some see her as a disruptive force within the GOP, others hail her as a truth-teller unafraid to challenge the party’s power structure and the mainstream conservative media machine.

But her latest remarks about Fox News may prove to be one of her most provocative yet, especially given the network’s powerful influence over Republican voters and policymakers alike.