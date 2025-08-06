Fox News Bails on Donald Trump Mid-Event—Netizens Mock, “It’s the Safest Thing to Do”

Donald Trump recently addressed the press to announce the establishment of the Olympics task force. However, a clip from the briefing is now going viral as Fox News abruptly stopped showing Trump as he was about to take the podium.

As the President was about to speak more about the initiative to make the 2028 Olympics “safe, seamless and historically successful,” Fox News panned off the President while the anchor took over.

Fox cuts away from Trump’s event pic.twitter.com/b2tRPHhGSE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2025

The shocking moment has invited several troll comments, as one of them wrote, “FOX is afraid Trump is going to have another “senior moment” on live TV.”

FOX is afraid Trump is going to have another “senior moment” on live TV. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 5, 2025

A similar comment reads: “At this point it’s the safest thing for them to do for him. Grandpa is super unfiltered lately.”

At this point it’s the safest thing for them to do for him. Grandpa is super unfiltered lately — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) August 5, 2025

“Fox bailed because even the loudest cheerleaders can’t sell a rerun nobody wants to watch,” reads another comment. An X user joked, “Why? Was he falling asleep again?”

Fox bailed because even the loudest cheerleaders can’t sell a rerun nobody wants to watch. — Chetter 📢🗽⚖💙 Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) August 5, 2025

This bizarre snub on Fox News’ part comes after Donald Trump sued Rupert Murdoch. The channel, which is otherwise known to be biased towards the Republican President, has lately been in a cold war as Murdoch still owns a significant share of the company, although he is no longer the chairman.

Last month, the President sued The Wall Street Journal and its owners (including Murdoch) for at least $10 billion over a news report that Trump’s name was on a 2003 birthday greeting for convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein that included a sexually suggestive drawing.

Trump’s rage against Fox News is evident as he recently went on a lengthy rant during a segment hosted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Lara is a Fox News commentator and has a dedicated talk show titled My View with Lara Trump on the channel. Recently, she invited radio host Charlamagne tha God on her show. Charlamagne offered some sharp critiques of Trump in front of Lara, who chose to keep her composure.

Though Trump called Lara “wonderful and talented”, he went on to criticize the guest on the show.

Most recently, Fox News presenter Sean Hannity was at loggerheads with TV personality Stephen A Smith, who Trump wants to see run for President in the 2028 elections. The clash began as Hannity said, “Do you want to say now, tonight, ‘Hannity, you were right about President Trump, he has been a great President’?”

With an evident frown on his face, Smith said, “No, I’m not saying that! I’m not saying that! No, no, no! I’m not willing to say that.”

The heated clash between the Fox News host and Trump’s ally went viral, adding fuel to reports of Fox News’ cold war with Trump.