News

‘Trump Burger’ Founder Arrested by ICE – Faces Deportation Over Alleged Immigration Fraud

Published on: August 10, 2025 at 6:23 AM ET

The owner claims none of the allegations are true.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Owner of Trump Burger chain may get deported
The owner of the restaurant is popular for selling burgers stamped with Trump name. (Image Source: pacjun10/X; Pubity/X)

A man in Texas who owns Trump Burger is facing deportation. Roland Brainy started the Trump Burger chain in Texas in 2020 and then expanded to more locations in Houston. Now the Department of Homeland Security has put allegations of sham marriage and immigration fraud on him.

He came to the US in 2019 and overstayed his visa. Then he tried to trick the system by getting into a sham marriage to keep staying in the country and open his restaurant business. His restaurant has MAGA decor and Trump portraits on the wall, and he sells burgers with Trump stamped on top.

His website calls it a patriotic haven for burger lovers, paying homage to the greatest leader, Trump. Aiming for a patriotic culinary experience, Brainy may not have thought he’d face deportation.


One would think marketing tactics like this would appease the Trump administration and give immunity against the immigration crackdown. However, that is not the case. People are commenting on the news of his facing deportation.

A user posted that the administration promised to get the criminals out, and now they are trying to get someone who makes burgers out. Another one asked why Trump is deporting his supporters.


He’s from Lebanon and was arrested on May 16 by ICE. Many people pointed out on X that, being a Lebanese, he’s supporting Trump, maybe that’s what you get for it. As per his visa, he should have left by February 2024, but he stayed despite the end of his visa.

Moreover, DHS has also placed charges of illegal marriage and assault on him. Meanwhile, he has denied the charges and says ninety per cent of the things they say aren’t true. He did not comment on anything further as it is an ongoing case.


For now, he has a bond granted to him in June. He may still get deported depending on the proceedings. This case comes into light amidst the administration’s efforts towards immigration.

They are hiring more staff to make their goals possible, even if it means deporting parents without their kids and impacting several families.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *