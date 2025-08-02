Trump Might Keep His Distance, But Laura Loomer’s Loyalty Keeps Getting Louder

The connection between Laura Loomer and Donald Trump stands out as one of the most bizarre and yet persistent alliances in recent political history. Loomer, notorious for her extremist stunts and far-right views, has suffered bans from major social platforms yet maintains relentless devotion to Trump.

Despite never holding an official role in his administration, her influence repeatedly surfaces, with observers noting, “She’s proven her loyalty… countless times,” even as many in Trump’s inner circle keep her at arm’s length.

Loomer’s initial in-person encounter with Trump happened in 2023 after she interrupted a Ron DeSantis event, prompting the former president himself to call her and express admiration, saying, “I love what you did today” as The New York Times reported.

Invited to Mar-a-Lago, Loomer briefly appeared poised for a formal role, but fierce backlash from prominent Trump allies resulted in her quick exit. Loomer reported to The New York Times in April 2023, “I will continue to be a ride-or-die Trump supporter,” which further highlighted how dedicated she actually is.

By August 2023, Loomer found herself once again basking in Trump’s spotlight at his Bedminster golf club, capturing her excitement on social media as she posted pictures of herself with the President, with the caption, “Today was the best day of my life.”

Today was the best day of my life. I got to spend the entire day with the greatest President our country has ever had: DONALD J TRUMP! President Donald Trump is the most down to earth and amazing person ever. He is the best host. He is hilarious and he is also very generous and… https://t.co/JEa5YaeTmw pic.twitter.com/VXNUyFD3ZE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 13, 2023

Trump has also, time and again, shown how impressed he is with Loomer, as he once said, “You work hard and you are a very opinionated lady… I appreciate all your support.” Their mutual admiration played out in public, with Trump lauding Loomer at rallies and Loomer emphasizing, “You can always count on me, President Trump.”

Loomer’s place in Trump’s orbit stretched beyond mere appearances; she joined him at campaign rallies, podcasts, and even on Trump Force One. They allegedly shared a fondness for Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” while traveling together, cementing a kind of partnership that Loomer described in 2024 as leaving her with no time for life outside her cause, “If Trump doesn’t get back in, I don’t have anything,” she admitted to The Washington Post that May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NPR (@npr)

Her proximity provoked controversy, as Loomer was credited with influencing some of Trump’s most peculiar campaign rhetoric. Many insiders attributed Trump’s now-infamous “cats and dogs” conspiracy remark during the September 2024 debate to Loomer’s influence, and her aggressive social media attacks on Kamala Harris were soon echoed by Trump himself. One adviser confessed to CNN, “He wasn’t the one who came up with that talking point,” suggesting Loomer’s deep sway.

Despite the association, Trump’s team continually tried to distance him from Loomer as her reputation courted risk. After she drew heat for controversial 9/11 social media commentary, Trump clarified, “Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit,” later posting that she was “a private citizen and longtime supporter.”

Still, rumors about their dynamic swirled, prompting comedian Bill Maher to joke about their relationship and Loomer to file a $150 million libel suit in response. Loomer rejected any implications of romance, calling them “a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews)

Loomer’s obsession with Trump became so all-consuming that she cited it as a reason for her lack of romantic relationships, declaring publicly, “Trump is my number one priority right now.” Once when she rarely criticized Trump, regarding a gifted jet from Qatari officials, she swiftly backtracked after commenting on the same. “I am truly sorry if my previous comments… made anyone think that I don’t support President Donald Trump anymore,” she posted.

Her self-appointed role as a gatekeeper for Trump did yield her results. In early 2025, Loomer reportedly presented Trump with “vetting” information resulting in the ouster of key figures on the National Security Council, an act she celebrated online, “It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POLITICO (@politico)

Recognizing her growing influence, Trump’s staff began to clamp down, even blocking her physically at major events. Yet Loomer remained resolute, describing the tug-of-war over her access as “confusing,” since Trump’s own instructions appeared inconsistent: “Whenever we have these meetings, ‘Oh, hire her,’… But then nothing ever happens.”

Insiders continued to voice alarm. As one former staffer put it, “She is an extreme liability. She has no filter… and says hateful, racist, judgmental things.” Still, reflecting on the long, strange relationship, Loomer seems undeterred by criticism and exclusion, prepared to continue circling Trump’s orbit, no matter the resistance.