“An Absolute Pig”—Donald Trump Condemned Over Plan to Destroy $10M Worth of Contraceptives Abroad, Endangering Women’s Lives

Donald Trump and his administration could change decisions in a jiffy for America under the excuse of ‘Make America Great Again’. He has given the green light to destroy nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives that U.S. taxpayers purchased for distribution to women abroad. The contraceptives, currently stored in a warehouse in Geel, Belgium, were part of Biden-era USAID contracts, which the Trump administration has now cancelled.

The State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the decision to destroy the supplies is “preliminary” and would cost the government approximately $167,000. For context, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is the country’s leading foreign aid agency. Trump wants to close it down as it’s reportedly wasting money.

As per the Irish Star, POTUS stopped most international aid and announced plans to merge USAID into the State Department, aligning it with his “America First” policy. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who previously worked with Trump, also worked actively towards cost-cutting in the government. He has called USAID “a criminal organization” and supported its closing as well. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s idea to destroy contraceptives has received mixed reviews from people in the Senate.

A congressional aide criticised the move, calling it a literal burning of taxpayer money. The destroyed products include IUDs, implants, birth control pills, and injectables — many of which are not set to expire until April 2027 through 2029. While a date to get rid of the supplies hasn’t been mentioned by the aide who confirmed the news, it will need to be burned twice, and the process will be long.

These contraceptives contain high levels of hormones, and they require a two-stage incineration process to avoid environmental contamination, adding to the overall cost. The Trump administration claims the contraceptives are “abortifacients,” a term disputed by health experts, who say these contraceptives prevent pregnancy, not abortion.

USAID, which was founded in 1961, funds humanitarian aid, health programs, and disaster response in over 60 countries. Programs supporting them do not align with “American values.”

Alan Bornbusch, a former USAID division chief for the family planning program who took a plan retirement in 2025, said that the contraceptives made in America have been sent to facilities in France.

Lawmakers like Lisa Murkowski and Jeanne Shaheen have strongly opposed the idea as they feel that the decision would impact millions of women, especially in third-world countries like Africa. ( via The Washington Post).

Meanwhile, a diplomatic source in France also claimed, “We support efforts to prevent the destruction of these supplies and to ensure they reach the people who need them,” adding that access to reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right and public health concern. Moreover, the backlash on X (formerly Twitter) has also been significant.

One user commented under one of the trending posts on the platform and said, “Cruelty is the point.” Another wrote, “Why would Trump do this? This is so cruel & wasteful! He is definitely NOT making America great again, and this proves that he hates women”! A third added, “He’s an absolute PIG.”

Donald Trump has been condemned as a radical ruler who is leading America towards an authoritarian style of government. He’s also been slammed brutally for his alleged homophobic views, controversial remarks on women, and poor treatment of transgender people.

