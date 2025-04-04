Timothy Haugh, chief of the National Security Agency and Wendy Noble, deputy director have been suddenly fired by the Donald Trump administration. As per The Washington Post, former and current officials have said that they have no idea about Haugh’s dismissal and Noble’s reassignment, after Noble was moved to a position within the Pentagon’s office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence.

William Hartmann, US Cyber Command Deputy has been named acting NSA director and Sheila Thomas has been named acting deputy. ABC News has confirmed that Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, who is currently serving as the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has demanded an explanation for the ousting.

🚨BREAKING: National Security Agency and Cyber Command chief Gen. Timothy Haugh and his deputy, Wendy Noble, have been fired, The Washington Post reports pic.twitter.com/bbFppl6UgO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 4, 2025

Himes said: “I am deeply disturbed by the decision to remove General Haugh as Director of the National Security Agency. I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first—I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration. The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe.”

The entire havoc around the National Security comes after President Donald Trump reportedly fired a number of officials from the National Security Council just after he met Laura Loomer, a “so-called investigative journalist,” on Wednesday in the Oval Office.

Laura Loomer has accused the Trump administration officials of disloyalty in so many posts of her on X. In the posts she has claimed failures in vetting at the NSC and other locations.

Donald Trump’s decision to fire staff comes after a tumultuous moment of Waltz.

Trump’s decision to remove personnel comes at a turbulent time for Waltz, who is under fire for using the publicly available encrypted Signal app to arrange the sensitive March 15 military operation against Houthi insurgents in Yemen. Donald Trump has openly stated that he firmly stands by Waltz, who traveled to Florida along with the President on Thursday for a dinner event before the LIV Golf tournament in Miami.

Instead of firing Waltz and Hegseth Trump fired General Timothy Haugh at cyber Security and his deputy at NSA Wendy Noble TRUMP is weakening AMERICA the question is why and you know the answer! pic.twitter.com/8l55enLx1z — NORTHERN LIGHTS (@nort_lights) April 4, 2025

Loomer, who has espoused 9/11 conspiracy theories, was a frequent campaigner for Trump’s successful 2024 White House bid. More lately, she has spoken out on social media about members of Trump’s national security staff, whom she claims cannot be trusted.

“It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings,” Loomer wrote on X.