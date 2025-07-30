Donald Trump Reveals All—Claims Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa, Sparking Their Fallout

While on his trip to Scotland, Donald Trump was again asked about his relationship with Epstein. Trump responded by saying that he broke his relationship with Epstein long back and they never spoke because he did really despicable things and he didn’t appreciate it and told him to stop. When reporters pushed again as to what he did, Trump said he hired his people.

President Donald Trump claims his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein was caused by latter hiring people from Mar-A-Lago.

The president made the same claims on Air Force One, where he explained that his decade-old friendship with Epstein came to an end when the disgraced financier began “stealing” young women working at his Mar‑a‑Lago spa, in Trump’s words.

Among these young women was Virginia Giuffre, who was a high-profile Epstein accuser and had accused Prince Andrew of assault and settled the case outside of court.

Donald Trump was speaking from Air Force One. He explained that whenever Epstein visited, he would repeatedly hire away spa staff. Epstein was warned many times not to poach Trump’s employees, yet it kept happening.

“People were taken out of the [Mar‑a‑Lago] spa, hired by him. In other words, gone,” Trump told reporters.

And there it is. Trump admits that Jeffrey Epstein “stole” young girls from him at Mar-a-Lago’s “spa” and brought them into his child sex trafficking ring. This includes Virginia Giuffre who died by suicide in April. pic.twitter.com/b4oWRVTMYj — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 29, 2025

Trump also said that one of the people Epstein hired away from Mar-A-Lago was Giuffre. Epstein hired her away from Trump’s resort in 2000 when she was 16 years old. She was later allegedly trafficked by Epstein and his associates.

Trump also claimed that while Giuffre worked with him, she “had no complaints about us whatsoever.” Trump claims to have confronted Epstein.

“Listen, we don’t want you taking our people … Then he did it again, I said ‘out of here.'” Trump added.

He says that this was the direct cause of their estrangement, and that’s why Epstein was formally banned from his club.

This is the most clear and meaningful explanation Trump has ever given regarding his estrangement with one of his closest friends. This has also shifted the narrative that Trump broke his relationship with Epstein over workplace boundaries, but not over the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Donald Trump is in it up to his neck. Girls from his Mar-a-Lago resort were passed to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has admitted that Virginia Giuffre was “taken” by Epstein. He is using his influence as POTUS to bury all evidence against him. pic.twitter.com/GcboAX5E6V — Mac (@Admiral_JKirk) July 29, 2025

This also contradicts White House officials’ previous statement that “Trump expelled Epstein from Mar‑a‑Lago “for being a creep.”

Virginia Giuffre was a central figure in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scandal. She was among the first accusers. She also accused Ghislaine Maxwell of recruiting her when she was a minor employed at Mar‑a‑Lago.

She also filed civil suits against Epstein associates, including Prince Andrew, and later became a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual assault. She tragically passed away in April 2025 at the age of 41 by suicide.

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor who accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, has passed away by Suicide she was only 41 years old Hit by a bus last week, hospitalized in serious condition, then she recovers but commits suicide this week. does anyone believe this bullshit? pic.twitter.com/tdRNOSY5iN — Sumit (@SumitHansd) April 26, 2025

Trump’s remarks come amid increasing scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein. Trump has been trying to distance himself from Epstein for years and tried to minimize the controversy around Epstein and his friendship. He has also claimed to have never visited Epstein’s island saying he “never had the privilege” to go there.

Donald Trump says he “never had the privilege” of going to Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island. pic.twitter.com/F11pQ8rEuY — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2025

He had denied flying on Epstein’s plane even though there is physical evidence of him being flown multiple times.

He had earlier insinuated that his relationship with Epstein fell apart because of Epstein’s creepy behavior. Still, after his latest revelation in Scotland and on Air Force One, one is forced to wonder if Trump draws the line as professional boundaries, but not harassment of minor girls.

This has also renewed scrutiny over Mar‑a‑Lago’s spa staffing process. It raises broader questions about power dynamics, employment practices, and accountability among elite social circles in the 1990s and early 2000s.