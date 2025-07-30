News

Donald Trump Reveals All—Claims Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa, Sparking Their Fallout

Published on: July 30, 2025 at 12:13 AM ET

President Trump says he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein when the disgraced financier began recruiting female spa staff at Mar‑a‑Lago—highlighting Virginia Giuffre among those taken.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
Trump-epstein frienship
Trump claims he broke his friendship with Epstein because he poached girls from spa at Mar-a-Lago. (Image Credit: PopBase/X.Com; SumitHansd/X.Com)

While on his trip to Scotland, Donald Trump was again asked about his relationship with Epstein. Trump responded by saying that he broke his relationship with Epstein long back and they never spoke because he did really despicable things and he didn’t appreciate it and told him to stop. When reporters pushed again as to what he did, Trump said he hired his people.

President Donald Trump claims his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein was caused by latter hiring people from Mar-A-Lago.

The president made the same claims on Air Force One, where he explained that his decade-old friendship with Epstein came to an end when the disgraced financier began “stealing” young women working at his Mar‑a‑Lago spa, in Trump’s words.

Among these young women was Virginia Giuffre, who was a high-profile Epstein accuser and had accused Prince Andrew of assault and settled the case outside of court.

Donald Trump was speaking from Air Force One. He explained that whenever Epstein visited, he would repeatedly hire away spa staff. Epstein was warned many times not to poach Trump’s employees, yet it kept happening.

“People were taken out of the [Mar‑a‑Lago] spa, hired by him. In other words, gone,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also said that one of the people Epstein hired away from Mar-A-Lago was Giuffre. Epstein hired her away from Trump’s resort in 2000 when she was 16 years old. She was later allegedly trafficked by Epstein and his associates.

Trump also claimed that while Giuffre worked with him, she “had no complaints about us whatsoever.” Trump claims to have confronted Epstein.

“Listen, we don’t want you taking our people … Then he did it again, I said ‘out of here.'” Trump added.

He says that this was the direct cause of their estrangement, and that’s why Epstein was formally banned from his club.

This is the most clear and meaningful explanation Trump has ever given regarding his estrangement with one of his closest friends. This has also shifted the narrative that Trump broke his relationship with Epstein over workplace boundaries, but not over the allegations of sexual misconduct.

This also contradicts White House officials’ previous statement that “Trump expelled Epstein from Mar‑a‑Lago “for being a creep.”

Virginia Giuffre was a central figure in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scandal. She was among the first accusers. She also accused Ghislaine Maxwell of recruiting her when she was a minor employed at Mar‑a‑Lago.

She also filed civil suits against Epstein associates, including Prince Andrew, and later became a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual assault. She tragically passed away in April 2025 at the age of 41 by suicide.

Trump’s remarks come amid increasing scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein. Trump has been trying to distance himself from Epstein for years and tried to minimize the controversy around Epstein and his friendship. He has also claimed to have never visited Epstein’s island saying he “never had the privilege” to go there.

He had denied flying on Epstein’s plane even though there is physical evidence of him being flown multiple times.

He had earlier insinuated that his relationship with Epstein fell apart because of Epstein’s creepy behavior. Still, after his latest revelation in Scotland and on Air Force One, one is forced to wonder if Trump draws the line as professional boundaries, but not harassment of minor girls.

This has also renewed scrutiny over Mar‑a‑Lago’s spa staffing process. It raises broader questions about power dynamics, employment practices, and accountability among elite social circles in the 1990s and early 2000s.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *