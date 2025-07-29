Did Donald Trump Just Have a Sly Dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Donald Trump has never been one to mince his words or pull his punches but while talking about his admiration for the British Royal Family during a press conference in Scotland, observers claim the US President was having a sly dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Donald Trump has never been shy about voicing his disdain for the royal couple in previous interviews; he has called the Duchess of Sussex “terrible” and suggested that poor Harry was being “led around by the nose.”

In 2020, he also famously wrote, “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S, however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

After the royal immigrants urged the American public to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, they made an enemy for life.

When he was made President again, Trump said during a White House briefing, “I’m not a fan of hers. I would say this – and she has probably heard that – I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”

In 2021, he also told UK Reform leader Nigel Farage, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly, and I think some day he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

And although it’s tempting to think that Trump has decided to leave such petty hostilities behind him and concentrate on bigger things, like being the elected leader of the United States of America, during a recent press conference, some were convinced that Trump was up to his old tricks.

The Mirror reports that as Trump sat like a stately toad alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and fielded questions on all manner of topics as part of a joint press conference, Trump began to talk about his love of all things royal.

Waxing lyrical about King Charles, he said, “Being with Charles, Camilla and everybody, I’ve got to know a lot of the family members. They are great people. They are really great people.”

Yet there was a sting in the tail! Proving the old Machiavellian trickster is never far from the surface, Trump added, “And in that sense, I think the UK is very lucky, you could have people that weren’t great people. I don’t know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren’t.”

As the world becomes familiar with what 1984 author George Orwell would probably brand as “Trump-speak,” it doesn’t take much of a leap of imagination to realise that Trump is throwing the shade on none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The question is, who will the next victim or victims to fall foul of Donald Trunp’s notorious acid tongue be?