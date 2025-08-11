Laura Loomer Strikes Again With Her Despicable Views And Even The Far Right are Stunned Now

Laura Loomer has definitely made a name for herself for being one of the most dedicated devotees of Donald Trump, who despite not having a position at The White House, influences Trump’s decisions significantly. Known for her conspiracy theories and far right views, a tweet Laura made this time has even shocked the MAGA.

After an X post marking the anniversary of the Army recognizing Capt. Florent Groberg for throwing himself at a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012 was live on the platform, Laura posted, “here are probably so many people who the Army could honor who have received the Medal of Honor. But who did the Army choose to honor instead on their social media page under the Trump admin?”

There are probably so many people who the Army could honor who have received the Medal of Honor. But who did the Army choose to honor instead on their social media page under the Trump admin? @FlorentGroberg Florent Groberg, a Democrat who spoke at the 2016 DNC where he… https://t.co/Zp7Uq2Tizu pic.twitter.com/3cMeF7jp9w — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 9, 2025

Her post further mentioned, “Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier? They had to find an immigrant who voted for Hillary Clinton and spoke at the DNC as Obama’s guest?”

She went on to accuse Army Secretary Dan Driscoll for not properly vetting Florent Groberg and tagged the latter as an “anti-Trump leftist.” Groberg himself came to respond to Loomer’s post, saying, “Oh boy… Thirteen years ago today is my Alive Day, the day I nearly lost my life, and four of my brothers, including three Army leaders, never came home. I’ve served under presidents from both parties and will always honor my oath to this country.”

He further added, “Yes, I spoke for 60 seconds at the DNC when asked about service and sacrifice, not politics. For me, 8/8 isn’t about parties. It’s about the lives we lost.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Buccino (@joe_tells_jokes)

Loomer’s post drew significant attention on the internet and the Republicans also felt that she had gone too far this time. Republican veterans, criticised her views and former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois responded to her post, saying, “This is low even for you.”

Another user added, “As a conservative, Republican, combat veteran with a Purple Heart, this is the most obnoxious trash I’ve seen on social media in years.” The post further read, “This man saved lives with full knowledge his survival was unlikely. When we are in uniform, and everything we did in uniform isn’t red or blue. It is green and remains Green for eternity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN Politics (@cnnpolitics)

Another user joined the conversation, saying, “As a veteran, you are a disgusting individual for attacking him. He has done far more for our country than you will ever do. Who cares if his politics doesn’t line up, it does not make him less of a hero!”

One of Loomer’s fans came forward with their views and it did not go in her favor. The post read, “Laura, I am one of your biggest supporters, but you are very wrong on this. A hero is a hero, it transcends politics. I will always respect and salute a Metal of Honor recipient. God Bless Captain Groberg.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Nightly News (@nbcnightlynews)

However, Loomer did not show any sign of regretting the words she had posted nor did she back down from what she said and in response to her initial post further added, “I got a call from a reporter a few minutes ago asking me if I’m deleting my tweet below. I said no. I don’t care about the outrage mob. And I am right to be posting about this.”

Loomer’s post brought to light her despicable mentally and showed how even the most loyal veterans did not matter in front of her twisted political dedication to Trump.