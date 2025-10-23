Trump’s ‘Peace Prize’ Win Sparks Hilarious Jokes Online – “Aww! Gave him the Nobel Consolation”

President Donald Trump just won a peace prize. The catch is, it is not the award he was aiming for. Trump, who has been super vocal about wanting and then about losing the Nobel Peace Prize this year, was recently awarded a peace prize. Not a coveted one, though.

Trump was awarded the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. The official White House handle on X shared the news along with a photo of Trump flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

“President Donald J. Trump is honored with the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. Established in 1995, following President Nixon’s death, this prestigious award celebrates those who advance his lifelong goal of fostering global peace,” White House captioned the X post.

According to the Richard Nixon Foundation website, the award was established in 1995 and is given to people who “embody Nixon’s lifelong goal of shaping a more peaceful world.”

Meanwhile, White House aide Margo Martin also shared pictures of Trump receiving the award. Sharing another click from the ceremony, she wrote on X, “President Trump shows Tricia Nixon Cox, and members of her family, the portrait of her father on the White House Colonnade.”

Netizens on X were having a field day over the news of Trump winning a peace award. Trump lost the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado on October 10, which gave the Internet enough meme fodder for the week. Trump had been actively demanding a peace prize ever since he began his second Presidential term and his big loss led to bigger memes.

Now, Trump winning the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award has also flooded the Internet space with jokes and memes. “Awww! You gave him the Consolation prize,” read a post. Another user jokingly added, “It’s so prestigious no one has ever heard of it. It’s like missing out on an Oscar but getting a Razzie.” In case you didn’t know, Razzie Awards are a parody award show of sorts, which reward the worst of cinematic pieces.

More jokes followed on X with remarks like, “They just giving it to anyone these days” and “Peace of what? Fake wars he stopped?” A netizen described Trump’s peace award win as a “masterclass in irony,” highlighting, “Trump receiving the Architect of Peace Award is a masterclass in irony—proving once again that titles don’t always match track records, but they sure make for great headline.”

Many X users refused to take the award seriously, given Nixon’s political trajectory. “This account needs to be labeled satire at this point,” wrote a user. Another added, “So you guys type all that without laughing? Because I can’t read all that without laughing.”

The discussions would have been incomplete without a mention of the Nobel Peace Prize of course. So, keeping up with the current affairs, one wrote, “Not as good as a Nobel peace prize though.” Another user added to the conversation, writing, “Except Noble Peace prize he is getting everything else.” Another followed, “Plz get satisfied with homegrown Nobel prize.”

The users understood the meme template. “Little boy is getting a chocolate medal because he didn’t get the gold one,” read a comment. “Sure, just make one up,” read a second. “Clearly, the award has no prestige or credibility,” another thought echoed.

Earlier this month, the Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee had explained why Trump wasn’t given the award this year. “I think this committee has seen any type of campaign, media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what for them leads to peace. This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he said.

Meanwhile, per Trump, who claims to have brought peace to multiple countries across the globe, he assumed that he lost due to this reason: “Now, in all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024, and this was picked for 2024. But there are those that say you can make an exception because a lot of things happened during ’25 that are done and complete and great, but I did this not for Nobel, I did this for saving lives.”