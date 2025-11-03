Gavin Newsom Explains Why He Continues to Mock Trump – “I Put a Mirror Up to That Madness”

It is almost impossible to scroll down your social media feed, especially X timeline, without chancing upon a meme about US President Donald Trump shared by Gavin Newsom. The California Governor loves cataloging all Trump-related memes on X, and he recently explained why he does what he does.

During an interview with NBC News, Gavin Newsom was asked by host Kristen Welker, “Part of your tactic is to imitate some of what we see online from President Trump. So, you mimic his all-cap posts. You send out similar memes. Do you run the risk of normalizing that behavior?”

Welker: Part of your tactic is to imitate some of what we see online from president trump. So you mimic his all-cap posts. You send out similar memes. Do you run the risk of normalizing that behavior? Newsom: Quite the contrary. The whole expression was to not allow it to be… pic.twitter.com/8JqzqlqJ4T — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2025

Newsom clarified that the intent behind mocking Donald Trump through memes online is “holding a mirror up to that madness.” Gavin Newsom added during the interview, “Quite the contrary. The whole expression was to not allow it to be normalized.”

“It was becoming normalized – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues, but his communication – he’s dressing up as the pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. It’s madness. So, I put a mirror up to that madness,” Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying.

Over the weekend, Trump posted before-and-after makeover shots of the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House and filled his new Truth Social entry with multiple pictures of the area. As always, Gavin Newsom reacted to the post by sharing an AI meme of Donald Trump looking like Marie Antoinette and wrote on X, “WOW!! THE QUEEN HAS A NEW BATHROOM.” After this, he added, (Americans lose food benefits tomorrow.”

WOW!! THE QUEEN HAS A NEW BATHROOM (Americans lose food benefits tomorrow) https://t.co/A5C3j6q5gB pic.twitter.com/KWzhnJSMKk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Before that, Gavin Newsom struck meme gold in the form of an old clip of Trump flipping fries at McDonald’s. The clip happened to be from Trump’s campaign photo op from October last year. Newsom reposted the video that was originally shared by Trump’s official War Room account on X and he simply captioned it, “One like and we’ll send him back behind the grill.”

One like and we’ll send him back behind the grill. https://t.co/P8dqbnPGm9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 21, 2025

It would be an absolute understatement to say that Gavin Newsom’s X handle is flooded with all kinds of memes related to all things Donald Trump. In the wake of Trump’s super ambitious White House Ballroom project, worth $ 300 million, as a part of which the East Wing of the White House has been demolished, the California Governor shared another meme. Newson shared an edited picture of Donald Trump on a wrecking ball on X and he wrote, “It’s been 12 years, 1 month, and 11 days since Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for Wrecking Ball.”

Newsom never misses an opportunity to take a swipe at Trump. It was only last month that he took a swipe at Donald Trump’s declining health. Newsom said, “Increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, seems listless.”

Gavin Newsom pointed out that Trump needs help and said, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom continued.

Gavin Newsom has quite a bit of a reputation for trolling Trump and the MAGA online. However, Trump hasn’t reacted to any of Newsom’s latest statements as of now.