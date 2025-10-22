Gavin Newsom Just Roasted Trump with a McDonald’s Meme—and the Internet Loses It!

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s X handle is flooded with posts taking a dig at President Donald Trump. In addition to that, the Governor Newsom Press Office’s handle on the social media platform X regularly shares memes about Trump.

It so happened that Gavin Newsom struck meme gold in the form of an old clip of Donald Trump flipping fries at McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. The clip happens to be from Trump’s campaign photo op from October last year.

One like and we’ll send him back behind the grill. https://t.co/P8dqbnPGm9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 21, 2025

Newsom reposted the video that was originally shared by Trump’s official War Room account on X and he simply captioned it, “One like and we’ll send him back behind the grill.”

On X, several social media users played along and contributed to Gavin Newsom’s meme template. “The Real Ronald McDonald,” wrote a user. Another one wrote, “OK! I do appreciate you guys are actually being funny now. This is pretty funny.”

An X user left this comment on Gavin Newsom’s post: “He went for free fries and Big Mac and decided to do 23 minutes stunt.” Another added, “Always photo ops for these guys.”

Adding to Gavin’s humorous post was this comment: “One of the epic things about this stunt by Trump is his refusal to even pretend to work there. He casually made a few fries and handed out a couple of bags. Mind boggling how it was seen as such a triumph for him.”

While some users contributed to the post, other didn’t quite get the laughter memo in Gavin Newsom’s post and thought it was a dig at fast food workers. “Is there something disgraceful about working at McDonald’s,” a user asked. “You’re degrading fast food workers. Pathetic,” flagged another comment. Another one asked, “Sounds like you’re shaming minimum wage workers.”

Gavin Newsom’s joke made at the expense of Donald Trump, led to an online debate of sorts. “So it’s bad to work behind a grill,” an X user asked. Another one pointed out, “Maybe you should try a real job.” More questions from X users followed. “What’s wrong with folks that work a grill,” asked a user. “Degrading fast food workers is a new low even for Newsom,” commented an X user.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Gavin Newsom’s X handle is flooded with all kinds of memes related to Donald Trump.

The California Governor shared another meme, in which he joked about Trump’s super ambitious White House Ballroom project worth $ 250 million. He posted an edited picture of Donald Trump on a wrecking ball and wrote, “It’s been 12 years, 1 month, and 11 days since Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for Wrecking Ball.”

It’s been 12 years, 1 month, and 11 days since Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for Wrecking Ball. https://t.co/dEBxlWCvla pic.twitter.com/C4uZLnvnYM — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 21, 2025

The meme shared by Gavin Newsom was accompanied by Trump’s statement, in which he wrote that he is “pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom” in his new Truth Social post.

So far, Gavin Newsom has shared multiple memes and has shared several posts criticizing the East Wing demolition for the construction of the Whitehouse Ballroom.

Earlier this week, Gavin Newsom reposted photos of the demolition in a separate X post, and he wrote, “Ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution.”

As the photos of the demolition of the East Wing take over the Internet, Trump continues to make multiple assurances that the project would not “interfere” with the present structure and that “no taxpayer dollars” will be used and that “patriotic donors” are funding it.