‘I’m Deeply Concerned’: Gavin Newsom Issues Dire Warning About Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t mincing words about Donald Trump’s latest flirtation with staying in power beyond his second term. In a new interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, Newsom said he’s “deeply concerned” about the president’s habit of testing political boundaries, warning that Trump’s talk of a third term isn’t just trolling, it’s conditioning. “They’re not screwing around,” he said.

The Constitution leaves no wiggle room. The 22nd Amendment clearly states that no one can be elected president more than twice. Yet Trump and his allies continue to toy with the idea, keeping the fantasy alive for their base. Just this week, Trump told reporters, “It’s pretty clear I’m not allowed to run” in 2028. But as soon as he closed that door, his campaign opened a window, selling “Trump 2028” hats online and letting supporters believe there’s still a chance.

For Newsom, the game is obvious. “I don’t think [Trump] takes himself seriously, but he iterates,” the governor told Karl. “He throws things out. And he plays with it, and he sees how people react, and it manifests. Meaning, once a mind is stretched, it never goes back to its original form.” The strategy, he said, is simple: say something outrageous, see how much pushback it gets, then keep saying it until it feels normal.

Newsom singled out Trump ally Steve Bannon as one of the key figures fueling the fire. Bannon recently told The Economist that “there’s a plan” for Trump to be president again in 2028, a statement that, while legally absurd, was meant to keep the conversation alive. “I’m deeply concerned about it,” Newsom said. “And guys like Bannon, they’re not screwing around.”

Constitutional scholars have long dismissed any scenario that would allow Trump a third term. Without a constitutional amendment, it’s impossible. Legal experts note that even far-fetched ideas, like Trump running as vice president and then taking over, would collapse under the weight of the 22nd Amendment’s language. But Trump’s inner circle doesn’t seem interested in legal precision. It’s about narrative, attention, and control.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to toy with both sides of the argument. One day he insists, “I’m not allowed to run,” and the next he laments that it’s “too bad” he can’t, while letting his team hawk 2028 merchandise. It’s a two-step: deny the intent while keeping supporters dreaming of a future the law forbids.

Newsom, who’s set to leave office in 2027 and is openly considering a 2028 presidential run, says the danger lies in normalization the slow erosion of what Americans assume is unshakable. “Once a mind is stretched, it never goes back,” he said. In other words, keep joking about breaking the rules long enough, and one day, people stop thinking they’re rules at all.

Polls show Newsom’s warning isn’t falling on deaf ears, but his own approval ratings may complicate how it lands. In California, he remains popular among Democrats, though a recent survey from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found his approval dipping below 50 percent statewide for the first time since 2021. Nationally, his profile is growing as he spars with Trump on social media and cable news.