Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at ‘Queen’ Donald Trump After Bathroom Makeover Reveal

Donald Trump revealed his newly renovated project at the White House, the Lincoln Bathroom, with marble and gold details compared to the older blue tile version. We know how obsessed Trump is with gold detailing! Gavin Newsom seized the moment to criticize Trump for what he called expensive and unnecessary renovations, especially while the costly ballroom construction continues.

Gavin Newsom posted on X, “WOW!! THE QUEEN HAS A NEW BATHROOM.” After this, he added, (Americans lose food benefits tomorrow.” He posted this along with an AI image of Trump looking like Marie Antoinette.

WOW!! THE QUEEN HAS A NEW BATHROOM (Americans lose food benefits tomorrow) https://t.co/A5C3j6q5gB pic.twitter.com/KWzhnJSMKk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

This isn’t the first time Newsom has mocked Trump. For instance, he launched an online shop selling MAGA-like merch or using Trump’s all-caps style to post on social media. Newsom often jumps at the next Trump headline to take a jab and keep the former president on the defensive.

Gavin Newsom’s constant mockery of Trump is aligned with what many people feel about the newly renovated bathroom. Netizens aren’t happy with the makeover either. One X user commented, “The new Lincoln bathroom looks like every bathroom in average homes today. For some reason, people think marble means you’re rich. It doesn’t. Too much and it’s gaudy just like what Trump does to everything.”

Comedian and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett said that Trump’s inspiration may not be accurate from the Lincoln era. He joked, ” A lot of people don’t know this, but before he was president, Abraham Lincoln flipped a lot of houses in Calabasas.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:02 PM EST 10/31/25 I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era. I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble.… pic.twitter.com/Ytm1s1AtKa — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 31, 2025



Another one pointed out, “40 million people are losing food benefits and he’s posting about making a bathroom uglier.” Several users commented how this new renovation is tone deaf and out of touch while Americans suffer after being kicked off of food assistance.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been paused or delayed due to the government shutdown—but that hasn’t stopped Trump from flaunting his latest renovation. Earlier, the demolition of the East Wing received a lot of flak as the site was cleared for the $300 million ballroom project.