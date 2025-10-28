Gavin Newsom Brings the French Heat – Slams Trump’s Extravagant ‘Versailles’ Ballroom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has made it clear that he would not stop attacking Donald Trump on social media. In his usual style, Newsom has taken sharp aim at President Trump’s latest White House project — a massive, 90,000-square-foot bulletproof ballroom drawing widespread criticism amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The ballroom, described by insiders as Trump’s “Versailles-style masterpiece,” is expected to cost around $300 million. Though no official completion date has been announced, the renovation work is going at an astonishingly fast pace.

Given the president’s well-known love of gold décor and French Baroque architecture, it’s no surprise he reportedly filled the space with gold-leaf finishes and ornate details resembling France’s Palace of Versailles.

Newsom blasted the project as a symbol of misplaced priorities at a time when millions of Americans face uncertainty over critical aid. “While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance,” the governor posted to X on Monday. “Trump and his lapdog Congress just don’t care, period.”

As reported by The Daily Beast, “The Palace of Versailles, whose history stretches back to 1623, is the residence of French kings that came to symbolize royal excess before the revolution in 1789. It is now one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, with around 15 million visitors annually.”

The timing of Trump’s extravagant project has only intensified backlash. The federal government shutdown, which began on October 1, continues to strain critical programs. On Monday, the Department of Agriculture announced that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food benefits to more than 40 million low-income Americans, would halt on November 1. Officials said the agency’s “well has run dry,” meaning no new assistance checks will be issued.

Newsom quickly seized on the moment, calling out both Trump’s spending and his recent overseas trip. The president was seen in Malaysia over the weekend, showcasing his strange dance moves at a private event. “Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food,” Newsom wrote on X, calling the behavior “disgusting.”

In a Sunday interview with CBS News, the California governor unleashed one of his harshest critiques yet, calling Trump “an invasive species, for the country, for the world.” He also took issue with Trump’s demolition of the White House East Wing, a move made to clear space for the ballroom. “He’s a wrecking ball, not just the symbolism and substance of the East Wing. He’s wrecking alliances, truth, trust, tradition, institutions,” Newsom said.

The Democratic governor has recently admitted he’s “giving serious thought” to a 2028 presidential run, citing Trump and his influence as a motivating factor. Speaking to CNN’s Elex Michaelson on Monday, Newsom said his outlook has undergone a fundamental change.

“I just think we’re on the other side of something radically different, not marginally different,” he explained. “Everything has changed in terms of my mindset and my focus, my energy, my perspective on the world we’re living in. Trump and Trumpism, what he represents and how serious and precious this moment is.”

Beyond Newsom’s constant attacks, Trump is also facing severe backlash from political figures, as the East Wing demolition essentially destroys a huge part of history.