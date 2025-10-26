Gavin Newsom Slams ‘Man Child’ Trump After Canadian Ad Sends Him Into Rage Spiral

California Governor Gavin Newsom just went for the jugular, calling Donald Trump a ‘man-child’ after the president reportedly threw a tantrum over a Canadian ad that dared to quote Ronald Reagan. The chaos started after the Ontario government aired a one-minute anti-tariff ad earlier this month. The spot featured actual audio of former President Reagan warning against tariffs, and that alone was enough to send Trump spiraling.

Within hours, the president was raging online, blasting the ad as “FAKE” and “egregious” before abruptly killing trade talks between the U.S. and Canada. Over the weekend, his fury only grew louder. “The man child in the Oval got his feelings hurt, so he is punishing the American people with higher costs,” Newsom fired on X, sharing Trump’s heated response announcing a new 10% tariff hike on Canada

The man child in the Oval got his feelings hurt, so he is punishing the American people with higher costs. pic.twitter.com/VmAdfOEMY7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 25, 2025

Trump’s Late-Night Rant

Trump’s post on Truth Social was classic meltdown mode: “Canada was caught, red-handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” he fumed. “The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court would come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States. Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!)”

Trump went on to insist, wrongly, that Reagan “LOVED Tariffs.” Trump ranted, “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD.” He further said, “Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The Ad That Broke Trump

The controversial ad, which reportedly cost Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government $75 million, used real excerpts from Reagan’s 1987 radio address on trade. In the clip, Reagan warns: “When someone says, ‘Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,’ it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes for a short while it works, but only for a short time.”

He continues: “But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens. Markets shrink and collapse. Businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.”

“Throughout the world, there’s a growing realization that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. America’s jobs and growth are at stake.” The message? Reagan hated tariffs. This makes Trump’s outrage and his “Reagan loved tariffs” claim even more bizarre.

Reagan Foundation Fires Back

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation + Institute quickly stepped in, accusing the Ontario government of using Reagan’s words “selectively.” They said the clip “misrepresents the ‘Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade’ dated April 25, 1987,” and confirmed Ontario “did not receive permission to use and edit the remarks.”

Still, history isn’t on Trump’s side. Despite his repeated claims, Reagan was famously critical of tariffs and protectionist policies, even as he imposed some during his own administration. The irony? Reagan’s words against tariffs are the very reason Trump is now having yet another public meltdown.