Gavin Newsom Drops the Act! Five-Word Slip Reveals His White House Ambitions

California Governor Gavin Newsom isn’t hiding his presidential ambitions. He’s just not ready to make it official. In a sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning, Newsom admitted what everyone’s been whispering: a White House run is definitely on his radar.

When asked if the idea was on his mind, he didn’t even try to play coy. “I’d just be lying. And I’m not — I can’t do that,” he said.

Newsom’s timing makes sense. He’s in his second and final term as California governor, thanks to the state’s two-term limit. His run ends in January 2027, and once that clock hits zero, his political future is wide open.

“Fate will determine that,” he added. That kind of answer sounds casual but lands like a teaser trailer. Behind the scenes, the 2028 “shadow primary” is already in motion. Potential contenders are building name recognition, courting donors, and doing the early-state rounds — the invisible groundwork for a real campaign.

Most serious bids go public about a year before election season kicks off, which means a 2027 launch would still be right on schedule. To officially enter the race, a candidate only needs to hit the $5,000 fundraising or spending mark and register with the Federal Election Commission.

As of now, voters are split on whether Newsom has what it takes. His national profile has grown, but critics say he’s been too focused on his own ambitions while California faces its share of crises. Supporters call him polished and pragmatic. Detractors say he’s all flash and no fix.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is also stirring the pot. “I’m not done,” she told BBC News earlier this week, all but confirming she’s eyeing another shot at the top job.

And then there’s Newsom’s ongoing war of words with President Trump. The California Democrat didn’t hold back after Trump slapped a 10% tariff on Canadian goods — a retaliation over a one-minute ad from Ontario that featured Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs. The spot set Trump off like a firecracker.

In true Trump fashion, he blasted the ad as “FAKE” and “egregious,” then announced he was cutting off trade talks with Canada in a furious Truth Social rant. By the weekend, the online meltdown had gone nuclear.

Newsom’s response? A digital dagger. “The man child in the Oval got his feelings hurt, so he is punishing the American people with higher costs,” he wrote on X, posting Trump’s own message alongside it.

For now, Newsom’s keeping his cards close — but with the way he’s positioning himself, it’s clear he’s already playing the long game.