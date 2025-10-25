Gavin Newsom Exposes Donald Trump’s Ruthless Federal Powers and His Playbook

California Governor Gavin Newsom has exposed Donald Trump in his posts, warning everyone about the president using his federal power to gain control. Over the past few months, Newsom has been a relentless critic and troll of the MAGA administration and Trump, but this time, he has laid out visuals that show the seriousness of the threat.

Newsom suggested that the president is using a single tactic in Democratic cities — creating chaos to justify a crackdown and ultimately seize control. He’s been deploying federal agents in these cities, threatening the peace of locals amidst an immigrant crackdown, and then they reach their main agenda of gaining control.

ICE agents have raided homes in Los Angeles and Chicago, leading to multiple arrests across the country. The people they arrest are not violent Americans. Gavin called out the president in his post and even threatened to sue him over his ICE agents’ deployment on an immigrant enforcement mission to San Francisco.

His post read, “This is right out of the dictator’s handbook. Donald Trump does this over and over again. He says he’s going to send in the National Guard to address uncontrollable crime rates, which are fictitious. But first, he needs to create conditions for anxiety. He needs to create the conditions that he can, quote, unquote, then solve for.”

Here’s the PLAN: 1) As Newsom is doing, anti MAGA governors must activate their National Guard to protect their citizens from ICE; 2) They should also engage in “soft secession” and stop giving funds to the feds; 3) The rest of us must immediately engage in an economic blackout! https://t.co/GMmxYOMjzc — Michelle (@Michell33650674) October 23, 2025



He further asks, “So, what does he do? He sends out masked men. He sends out border patrol. He sends out ICE, creates anxiety and fear in the community, so he can lay claim to solving for that by sending in the Guard in the first place.”

He then compared him to an arsonist who’s putting out fire, asking people to call him out and not play his game. MAGA supporters justified the use of ICE for regulating immigrants. Some even joked that they might finally visit San Francisco once the agents had made it safer.

Several users and Trump critics pointed out how spot on Gavin Newsom was. One user added, “He does it with everything, creates a false problem, then takes credit for fixing something that wasn’t broken to begin with.” A smart user revealed his plan to use as a counter-strategy when dealing with Trump.

Another one commented, “Trump needs to be stopped. He cannot be allowed to destroy lives in our city. It’s not enough to call it out. Families are going to suffer. Children may lose their parents. Do MORE PLEASE.”