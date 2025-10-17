Gavin Newsom Takes Dig at Trump’s Cognitive Health – Claims He “Needs to Be Stabilized”

California Governor Gavin Newsom never misses an opportunity to take a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump. This time, Newsom took a dig at Donald Trump’s declining health. Posting a clip from a meeting session on X, Newsom said, “Increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, seems listless.”

Newsom continued to talk about Trump’s declining cognitive health and added, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say.”

Signing off, Gavin Newsom pointed out that Trump needs help and added, “And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom continued.

Trump has become incredibly unhinged. He is totally divorced from reality and facts — he is mentally and physically in decline. pic.twitter.com/NcYGCUBKav — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 16, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Gavin Newsom has talked about Donald Trump’s declining health publicly. Earlier this week, Governor Newsom Press Office on X shared a post, in which he referred to Trump as a man of “very sick mentally.” The X post read, “Donald Trump is a babbling old man who can’t remember what year it is. Today he claimed he was president when the LA Fires started. He wasn’t. He’s very sick mentally (memory problems and more). Pray for him.”

Donald Trump is a babbling old man who can’t remember what year it is. Today he claimed he was president when the LA Fires started. He wasn’t. He’s very sick mentally (memory problems and more). Pray for him! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025

Trump’s cognitive health is often brought up in online debates and also by the opposition. Social media users and medical professionals have often talked about the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia. Last month, tech giant Google was accused of blocking searches about Donald Trump having Dementia. When questions about Donald Trump’s health were asked, AI Overviews displayed the text, “An AI Overview is not available for this search.”

Earlier this year, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump alleged that the U.S. President’s cognitive health has been deteriorating. “In terms of his functioning on a cognitive level absolutely there’s been deterioration. Donald is somebody with severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen,” Mary Trump said during an interview earlier.

Not a week goes by without Donald Trump’s health being under scrutiny. Trump, who claims to be one of “the healthiest presidents that’s ever lived,” has often decided to bring up President Joe Biden’s health issues. During Biden’s presidency, Trump claimed that the Democratic leader had deliberately hidden his health condition. However, Gtrump is rarely seen addressing his health conditions and has always been discreet.

Trump is also often spotted with bruises on his hands, covered with makeup. The health concerns were first addressed by White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in July. According to Forbes, the letter released stated that the bruising “is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

As for his physical health, Trump reportedly suffers from a circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency. Sharing an update on Trump’s condition earlier this year, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as “a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”