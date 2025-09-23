Donald Trump’s ‘Sleepy’ Moment at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Leaves Internet Fuming

The memorial service for the late 31-year-old conservative activist Charlie Kirk snowballed into controversy, thanks to Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk’s farewell in Glendale, Arizona, was meant to be a memorial service. However, Trump eclipsed it with his controversial speeches on policies, tariffs, photo-op sessions and even dance sequences. The Internet exploded with indignation last week after Trump made the memorial service into what users labeled as a “freak show.” Recently, a new video of the US President has surfaced, in which he appears to be asleep during Kirk’s memorial.

The clip of Donald Trump sleeping at the Arizona memorial seems to have gone unnoticed by most. However, those who did see it online re-shared the footage on X, noting that the pictures were worth a thousand words.

Donald Trump during Charlie Kirk memorial sleeping. pic.twitter.com/rAzuKrTR74 — Sola Satura (@solasatura) September 22, 2025

On X, folks are mostly baffled. “It really tickles me anyone ever thought Donald J. Trump gave more than an atom of a s— about Charlie Kirk. He was falling asleep in the rafters whenever the camera panned to him,” read a tweet from a user.

It really tickles me anyone ever thought Donald J. Trump gave more than an atom of a s— about Charlie Kirk. He was falling asleep in the rafters whenever the camera panned to him. https://t.co/Wdv7FGBYdB — Still An Annoyed INTP (@DMC0821) September 21, 2025

Similar thoughts echoed in several posts shared by users on the Internet. “Absolutely appalled at Trump sleeping at Charlie Kirk’s memorial,” wrote a user sharing a picture from Kirk’s memorial service.

Absolutely appalled at Trump sleeping at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/TiiShSxkpD — Tiki Tom (@tomsbrandt) September 21, 2025

Donald Trump was massively trolled earlier this week for posting a eulogy for Charlie Kirk on his social media account, with jubilant music playing the backdrop. The video also features Trump inviting Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, onto the stage for a hug and a photo-op session – all of this happening at what was meant to be a farewell. The attendees at the service also included prominent conservative figures and members from the Trump administration. However, Melania Trump was missing from the event.

The comments section of Trump’s post was flooded with remarks like “All this show is so cringe” and “You turned a man’s death in propaganda.” Another user wrote, “What a freak show.” Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section, with users dropping remarks like, “funeral ceremony or award show” and “can it be more cringe than this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Amid Trump’s OTT speeches and dramatic entries and snoozefest clips (literally), the Internet also found the opportunity to pick sides. Turns out, Jimmy Kimmel was on the top of the list. A little refresher for those who require one. Kimmel’s show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was suspended from the ABC network after the flak he received over his comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. After a week of ‘will he, won’t he return,’ ABC issued a statement, stating that the show will resume its telecast on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Referring to Kimmel’s return, a user commented on Trump’s Instagram post, “Guess the people had to choose between Kimmel and Trump and they chose Kimmel.” Another comment read, “Jimmy’s back tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In his big speech, Donald Trump sectioned out a small chunk of eulogy for Charlie Kirk, in which he referred to the late conservative activist as a “patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate” and someone who “inspired millions.”