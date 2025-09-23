Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension Cost Disney $4 Billion — Now He’s Back on ABC

After almost a week of back and forth, and threats of lawsuits, ABC has finally announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. According to a statement released, Jimmy Kimmel and his crew will return to the air on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Kimmel’s show was suspended from the network over the backlash on the host’s comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

However, what FCC and Disney did not anticipate was the public outcry over the suspension of the late-night show. From the protest over the control of free speech to Kimmel threatening a lawsuit of $1 billion, the network walked back on its decision.

After the announcement of taking Kimmel off the air indefinitely, there was an open public debate over censorship, free speech, and the role of broadcasting networks. While the left was an obvious ally, Sen. Ted Cruz and Podcaster Candace Owens also stood against the administration’s interference.

Kimmel was suspended last week. The announcement came after he accused MAGA supporters of using Kirk’s death for political gain. During his monologue, he also talked about the alleged shooter being a right-wing activist himself, as per the news reports.

However, his comments were met with strong criticism from conservative media outlets. FCC Chair Brendan Carr and several major affiliate groups, including Nexstar and Sinclair, also claimed that Kimmel went too far.

After suspending the show, ABC defended its decision. They said that the action was being taken just to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

In the last week, ABC faced severe backlash from fans, civil liberties advocates, and entertainment industry figures. More than 400 writers, actors, and comedians signed an open letter urging Disney and ABC to reinstate Kimmel. They claimed that such suspension over reiterating a news report or just presenting a point of view is a dangerous precedent. If this became a norm, it could lead to curbing free speech on network television.

Disney has lost nearly $4 billion in market value since suspending Jimmy Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/SiSMCIns5j — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 20, 2025

ABC has now confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel is live! Will resume and will be broadcast in its usual late-night slot. They have also claimed that there will be no major changes in its format.

Network executives have said they had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. They discussed the controversy and concluded that even though the comments might have been poorly timed, they still fell within the tradition of late-night political satire.

However, controversy is far from over. Broadcasting affiliates for ABC are not on board and have said that they will not air the show on their 39 ABC-affiliated stations for the time being. The slots might be given to local news programs.

This controversy highlights that there is still a divide between national networks and local broadcasters. Based on their locations and local politics, local broadcasters might be playing it safe.

#JimmyKimmel returns! Disney and ABC will bring the comedian back to its schedule starting Tuesday night. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a… pic.twitter.com/Bu0HrHtdyW — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2025

This whole drama of suspension and reinstating the show has reignited the debate over freedom of speech. While supporters claim the late-night shows are a forum of sharp political critiques, critics claim Kimmel went too far with his commentary.

Now, everyone is keen to see what Kimmel says on his first day back. We may expect him to address the controversy head-on.

This episode may become one of the most high-profile confrontations between network television, regulators, and political commentators. Kimmel now has the power to define the direction of late-night comedy shows.