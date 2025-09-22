Trump Compares Baby Vaccines to Horse Shots in Bizarre Rant, Teases Autism ‘Medical Announcement’

President Donald Trump is known to make random and bizarre statements about everything. While standing under the chopper blades still seems to be his favorite place to talk to the media, he has now found one more location: Air Force One.

President Trump ignited another fresh storm when he went on a rant about horses, babies, and vaccines. The president was aboard Air Force One when he claimed that American babies are being smothered in massive vaccines. He then went on to compare the vaccines to shots that are administered to horses.

“They’re giving babies vaccine doses like you’d give to a horse,” Trump said. He then presented the argument that these vaccines should be spread out over several years.

He suggested that the vaccine schedule should be expanded and extended over five years with smaller doses. He again did not present any evidence and yet claimed that babies are being injected with “80 different vaccines.” He also said that due to this, babies are receiving too much fluid at once.

Public health experts were not happy with Trump’s random and bizarre claims. They immediately resisted his statements.

🚨NOW: Trump just spread STAGGERING vaccine lies on the plane – saying “little babies” are injected with “80 vaccines,”“enough for a horse.” Vaccines are spread over roughly 18 years – NOT all in the first year, and certainly not in one shot. What a moron! SPREAD THE TRUTH 👉… pic.twitter.com/EH26FNHfpP — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 22, 2025

Several pediatricians and infectious disease specialists have warned that there is already an increasing number of anti-vaxxers due to false claims by health secretary RFK Jr.

Now, due to Donald Trump’s unchecked statements, there could be increased vaccine hesitancy, and the little progress achieved in the last few years could be lost to false claims and misinformation.

Not only health experts but also social media erupted in response to Trump’s comments. While Trump supporters oraised him for questioning an overly aggressive vaccine schedule, others mocked him for the horse analogy. Commentators have also warned that such rhetoric is dangerous and could harm the coming generation.

President Trump, “Vaccines can be great, but when you put the wrong stuff in them, they’re not” “Children get vaccines like you give to a horse” “Like you give to a horse” “For a little baby to be injected with that much fluid” “Sometimes they have 80 different vaccines, its… pic.twitter.com/YJX9Ja2q2w — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 22, 2025

However, not everything was serious and discussion-prone. In true social media style, memes comparing baby bottles to syringes flooded X. One viral post also called Trump’s remarks “peak 2025 Trump.”

Trump’s statements about the vaccines are not new, nor is his disbelief in science. During the COVID pandemic, his statements about the vaccines and autism went viral, which led people to avoid vaccines and caused more deaths among treatable patients.

Health Secretary RFK Jr. has also propagated the unproven theory that vaccines cause autism in children.

However, a few days back, he did break ranks from RFK Jr. and claimed that vaccines work and that he is glad that he took Covid Vaccines.

Yet, during Charlie Kirk’s funeral ceremony, Trump also talked about an important announcement by the White House regarding Autism. He teased that somehow the scientists have found the cure for autism.

🚨RFK Jr. just TERMINATED 22 mRNA vaccine contracts! “These vaccines fail to protect effectively.” MAHA!pic.twitter.com/I8iotSRJ1e — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 5, 2025

He claimed that everything will be unveiled at the White House in the presence of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr Mehmet Oz.

He hinted that the announcement would explore a possible link between autism and common pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol), as well as potential treatments such as the drug Leucovorin.

However, until there are no other issues and peer-reviewed papers, experts are urging parents to stick with the current vaccine schedule recommended by the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.