Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump’s “Perfect Health” With Photos of His Bruised Hands

Apart from governing California, the one thing that Gavin Newsom loves to do is take shots at Donald Trump. The Democrat leaves no opportunity to call out the President whenever he makes a dubious claim.

Well, Newsom has done it again. By now, most of us know that Trump has been boasting about acing cognitive tests for months. On January 2, the POTUS took to Truth Social to once again claim that he is in perfect health and has passed yet another medical exam.

As expected, Newsom was having none of it. The 58-year-old California Governor reposted Trump’s statement on X and attached two photos with it, which highlighted the President’s symptoms of ageing and supposedly ill health.

The first picture featured Trump’s bruised hand, which has often sparked speculations about his worsening health condition. The second picture showed the President seemingly dozing off during an important meeting. Newsom also ensured to make a sarcastic comment and shared the post with a caption that read, “PERFECT HEALTH.”

Trump’s statement and Newsom’s remark came shortly after the President addressed rumours about his health in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. According to the outlet, the 79-year-old Republican is irritated with the constant chatter about his age and fitness.

While he reiterated that he is absolutely fine, Trump did admit during the conversation that he has been taking aspirin every day for the last 25 years.

However, one may note that the President takes 325 mg of the medicine daily, which is way higher than the doctor-recommended dosage of 81 mg.

Trump argued that he is using aspirin as a blood-thinner to prevent heart attack and stroke. However, an overdose of the drug leads to bruising, which is pretty evident from the condition of the President’s hands.

Donald Trump is not in perfect health……nobody taking as much asprin as he does, eats like he does, has vein issues like he does, falls asleep like he does, is in perfect health!

Being asked to take a Cognitive Exam isn’t something to brag about…… Lastly, we are living… pic.twitter.com/dbb9ZmpMYT — Joyful Laughs (@SaysNoToCults) January 2, 2026

He said, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. They’d rather have me take the smaller one.” Trump added that he can not reduce the dosage as he is a ‘little superstitious.’

Meanwhile, the President also confessed that he does apply makeup on his hands to hide his bruises. Trump stated, “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds.”

He then went on to criticise photographers who click pictures just as he blinks, leading to speculations that he sleeps during some key events at the White House.

Just two weeks ago, during a rally, Trump had talked about the mental tests he keeps undergoing. At the time, he revealed that the exams are ‘not easy’ and asserted that not many people can pass them, especially former President Joe Biden.

However, people were surprised to learn that the POTUS was asked basic questions, such as identifying animals, in the cognitive tests he claims to have aced.