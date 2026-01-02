Donald Trump’s Health Raises Concerns as Nancy Pelosi Highlights His ‘Mental Incapacity’

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she skipped watching President Donald Trump’s primetime speech last month for a reason that may already be known to people. The President delivered a primetime address on December 18, 2025, from the premises of the White House. He spoke about the things America has achieved under his leadership and what people can expect from the administration in 2026.

Pelosi, who has been a popular figure representing women’s power, spoke to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl in a recent interview, saying, “I’ve had enough of him.” Although she didn’t watch the speech live, she said clips she later saw in news coverage left her concerned, calling it “a demonstration of his mental incapacity.”

Nancy Pelosi on Donald Trump’s year-end address: “I’ve had enough of him. I think it was a demonstration of his mental incapacity. That was a ridiculous speech. Something’s wrong there.” pic.twitter.com/JHA2F0HH8T — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 31, 2025

The Huffpost noted that Pelosi clashed with Trump during his first term, including a widely shared moment at the White House where she waved her finger at him, as well as during a State of the Union address when she tore up his speech behind him.

The incident, which occurred on October 9, 2019, followed a very heated exchange between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. For instance, Democratic leaders had been at the White House to discuss Syria, shortly after the House passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops.

During this meeting, Pelosi questioned Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions, which reportedly frustrated him, and he was rude to her. The moment became so iconic that the Congresswoman says she still gets asked about it.

Nancy Pelosi on Donald Trump: “If they want to measure mental acuity or sanity they ought to look to their own president. He is not of sane mind.” pic.twitter.com/t6hYifEEBX — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 26, 2025

In addition to these political clashes, Pelosi also highlighted Donald Trump’s insensitive online post after people mourned the tragic death of notable Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner, who died from stab wounds in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on December 14, 2025.

Donald Trump posted on social media, claiming the director was “tortured and struggling” and suggesting that Reiner’s outspoken criticism of him was responsible for his death.

He described Reiner as suffering from what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a phrase Trump has frequently used to attack people who did not support his views. In addition, Trump also accused the actor of spreading false claims about Russian influence during Trump’s presidency.

This is a man who mocks the disabled; calls women pigs; who joked about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband; who relishes cruelty; and delights in the suffering of his critics. this is who Trump is, and who he has always been.https://t.co/FF47eHVGwW… pic.twitter.com/uPkOD2U96T — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 16, 2025

As a result of Trump’s comments, everyone was shocked, and he received immense backlash from online users, his niece, Mary Trump, and other popular names from the entertainment industry.

Reacting to the incident, Nancy Pelosi said, “Something’s wrong there,” and then added, “And something’s wrong with the people around him that they don’t stop him from this ridiculous behavior.”

Consequently, like Pelosi, both Mary Trump and former Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr John Gartner have claimed in several separate interviews that Trump’s physical and cognitive health have undergone a sharp decline in his second term, which began in January 2025.

Experts have allegedly claimed he is “unfit to be in office” due to slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and mixing up details while speaking. He was 70 during his first presidential term and is now 79. He now appears paler, with thinner hair, more visible wrinkles, and hard-to-ignore under-eye bags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheHealthSite (@thehealthsite_india)

A few months ago, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) along with possible signs of developing knock knees. Yet, his doctor and administration claimed that he ” was in perfect health,” as citizens allegedly accused them of a lack of transparency.

85-year-old Nancy Pelosi is set to retire at the end of her current term, concluding a congressional career that has spanned more than 40 years. The Trinity College alumna is the first woman to serve as Democratic whip, and the first woman to become Speaker of the House.

At the time, the speakership was the highest elected office ever held by a woman in the United States, a level which was later surpassed when Kamala Harris was elected vice president in 2020.