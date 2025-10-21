‘Slim Down, Donny!’ — Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump, Offers Him a Weight-Loss Solution

Gavin Newsom is trolling Donald Trump again, asking ‘Dozy Don’ to ‘slim down. The California governor trolled Trump over his big waistline and attention span. This isn’t the first time Gavin Newsom has trolled Trump and MAGA supporters. In fact, he has been doing this for months, copying Trump’s style of typing on social media.

Newsom posted in all caps, “I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, HAVE DONE WHAT TRUMP COULD NEVER DO — I MADE INSULIN AFFORDABLE AGAIN!” he further added, “MANY PEOPLE ARE CALLING ME ‘THE SAVIOR,’ ‘THE GREAT GELLED HEALER!’ AND THE NEXT ‘DR. MCDREAMY!’ STARTING JAN 1, JUST $11 A DOSE! NO GIMMICKS, NO FAKE PROMISES. REAL INSULIN AT THE LOWEST PRICE YOU COULD EVER IMAGINE.”

Apart from the all-caps typing, Gavin Newsom has also copied the boastful nature of Trump’s social media posts. He then further roasted the 79-year-old president by saying, “DOZY DON TALKS ABOUT LOWERING DRUG COSTS BUT CANNOT STAY AWAKE LONG ENOUGH TO FIX IT. I ACTUALLY DID IT. IN THREE MONTHS, YOU CAN BUY IT. YOU ARE WELCOME, CALIFORNIA! ALSO, OZEMPIC IS NEXT FOR ‘THE BIG ONES’ LIKE TRUMP! SLIM DOWN, DONNY!”

Trump was earlier told by a reporter about the price of Ozempic, and he was hesitant to answer but did utter, “They’ll be much lower,” after calling the medication a fat-loss drug. On the other hand, Dr. Mehmet Oz added that they have not negotiated for Ozempic yet.

Earlier, Trump had made comments on the efficacy of Ozempic, explaining he has fat friends and it hasn’t worked that well for them. The same friends told Trump that they had lost some weight, and Trump said, “You don’t look it to me!”

Newsom plans on selling insulin pens for just $11 per piece and $55 for a five-pack from January under a generic drug label. He has been playing the Trump trolling game and winning. Recently, he also trolled Pete Hegseth over his standards are back comments and posted a video where Hegseth is doing and failing various physical activities.

In one clip Hegseth hit himself with a skateboard and in another he was struggling to do exercise. Newsom also posted an AI photo of Trump with two Big Macs and pointing out his weight.