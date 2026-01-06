“My Wife Hates When I Do This” – Donald Trump Gets a Lesson from Melania on “Unpresidential” Things He Should Avoid

Donald Trump should have known better than imitating the ‘trans-athletes’ dance, and guess who isn’t a big fan of this Trump-style move? None other than his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. So much so that she labelled this little act of Trump “unpresidential.”

During a recent event, Donald Trump listed the things his wife, Melania Trump, absolutely hates about him, and he said, referring to his dance moves. “My wife hates it when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘but I did become president’ … She said, ‘Darling, please, the weight-lifting is terrible.'”

Trump on Melania: “She hates when I dance. She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?'” pic.twitter.com/uz0soD4TE1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

Trump went on to add, “She hates when I dance. She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?'” He continued, “But I have to say this that the dancing they really like. To which Melania says they don’t like it, they are just being nice to you… I told her that’s not right, they get crazy and scream and dance.” An excited Donald Trump continued, “I wanna be more… but I have got somebody watching… I wanna be more.”

The Internet had a lot of thoughts on Melania’s comment regarding Donald Trump’s dancing. Some netizens agreed with Melania’s school of thought. Others took it upon themselves to give her a quick history lesson.

For starters, Melania forgot that Franklin D. Roosevelt was wheelchair-bound due to polio, but the Internet did not. “She knows he was in a wheelchair, right, right,” an X user wrote. “Seems she’s never heard of polio,” another one added.

A third X user wrote schooling the First Lady, “Melania is ignorant of U.S. history. FDR used a wheelchair for the last 24 years of his life, including his entire Presidency. So, no I can’t imagine it.” Another comment on the X thread, “Melania is apparently not a U.S. history buff.”

Many netizens seemed to agree with Melania, a little less dancing on Donald Trump’s part, perhaps. “One thing I can agree with Melania on,” an X user wrote. “Maybe you should listen to your wife because you look like a complete idiot,” a netizen wrote.

Similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments section, “So, it’s only 6 days into 2026, and I am agreeing with Melania. What timeline did we find ourselves in?” read a remark on the video featuring Donald Trump.

A quick look at what the comments section of the now-viral video looked like – “He should probably listen to Melania,” a user wrote, suggesting Trump. Another one wrote, “Even his wife is ashamed of him.” Flagging Donald Trump’s unflattering dance moves, a netizen commented, “Moving your arms around isn’t dancing.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Donald Trump and dancing are a match made in meme heaven. His super-awkward dance moves eclipsed his FIFA Peace Prize-winning moment last month at the Kennedy Center. He was filmed dancing to The Village People’s YMCA with Melania by his side as she smiled away.

🚨 TRUMP DANCE — FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL DRAW EDITION 🕺 pic.twitter.com/WJAP0unamb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

Last year, during his Asia tour, Donald Trump stopped for a bit in Malaysia, where he was trolled big time for his cringe moves while trying to match the Malaysian dancers stationed there.

Such a beautiful arrival ceremony for President Trump in Malaysia 🇺🇸🇲🇾 – and he broke out the Trump Dance! : @MargoMartin47 pic.twitter.com/igTo36ofBs — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 26, 2025

As for Melania and Donald Trump, this is not the first time the President has opened up about his clash of opinions with the First Lady. Last year, talking about the construction noise in the wake of his 300$ White House Ballroom, Donald Trump said, “Every time I hear them, I love the sound.” He added, “I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled.”

Revealing Melania’s honest reaction, Trump mentioned, “She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night. They go till 12 o’clock in the morning, day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”

Melania Trump awaits the release of the documentary of the same name as her that she has co-produced under her production house, titled Muse Films.