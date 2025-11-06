Donald Trump Spotted Awkwardly Dancing After String of Losses and GOP Letdowns

Elections and dance competitions are two things Donald Trump isn’t winning. The president recently burst out into a dance after the GOP lost multiple key elections. On Wednesday, the 79-year-old was filmed dancing to ‘YMCA’ with moves that could best be described as cringey.

Trump recently gave a speech at the America Business Forum in Miami. The iconic YMCA by Village People started playing while he was on stage. The President broke into an awkward dance as the song blasted on the speakers, according to the Daily Beast.

BUST A MOVE: President Trump breaks out his signature dance moves after headlining the America Business Forum in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Dn0LpXydMC — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2025

The song holds much significance for the 79-year-old, as it was played for months during his campaign. The song has now become a signature of the President that even other nations recognize. The 1978 song was played when Trump visited South Korea last month.

During his speech at the event, Trump expressed his disapproval of Mamdani’s mayoral election win. “After last night’s results, the decision facing all Americans could not be clearer,” he began.

The 79-year-old claimed that the result of the election depended on people’s ability to pick between “communism and common sense.” The GOP also lost the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia. Democrat candidate Abigail Spanberger was elected as Governor of Virginia after defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

The GOP seems to be taking hit after hit as the government shutdown stretches into its 36th day. The President doubled down on his decision to encourage the termination of the filibuster rule. At the same time, the Supreme Court is reconsidering the tariffs that Trump has imposed since taking office.

Solicitor General John Sauer, who previously argued and won for Trump’s immunity, is now defending the decision in court. Sauer was questioned by Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, justices who were appointed by the President himself.

Trump has addressed the argument and claimed that its results would mean “literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country.” The Trump administration seems to be getting heat from all sides altogether.

After he made his return to the White House on Wednesday Night, a peculiar sign caught people’s attention. A massive ‘The Oval Office’ sign was put up outside the room to clear any confusion. Gavin Newsom, who has quickly become Trump’s biggest troller, did not miss the opportunity to mock him.

The California Governor’s office took to X to post an edited picture of the original sticker. The original sticker was changed to “Live, Laugh, Lose.”

Gavin Newsom isn’t the only one who’s laying the criticism thick on the President. The First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, also recently opened up about her feelings towards Trump.

During a recent press conference in San Francisco, she accused him of being a “con artist” and a “predator.” She labeled him as a “malignant narcissist-in-chief,” according to a report by HuffPost.