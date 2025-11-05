Gavin Newsom’s wife is not holding back while expressing her disapproval of Donald Trump. Jennifer Siebel Newsom voiced just how strongly she feels about the President’s leadership during a recent press conference in San Francisco. She shared how she and her family were going to “fight for democracy.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom grilled the President during the press conference. The couple, who got married in 2008, share four children from their marriage: Montana, 16, Hunter, 14, Brooklyn, 12, and Dutch, 9.

NEWSOM’S WIFE: “I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader. Jennifer Siebel Newsom goes on to call Trump “the worst president in our nation’s history.” pic.twitter.com/cLfyB8b5kJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2025

During her speech, she revealed how she planned for her children under the Trump administration’s rule. “I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader,” she began.

She accused the President of failing to act like the leader of a “great country” like America. “ I won’t raise them to think his terror enables his power and that his greed equals success,” the First Partner of California added.

The 51-year-old slammed Trump by noting that his actions showed the exact opposite of “what strength looks like.” Jennifer emphasized that she and her husband would continue to teach their children “what strength really looks like.”

One of the core values she spoke about was how “always, always telling the truth” was the true sign of strength. She criticized the President by noting that the same value was lost on Trump while he was being brought up by his parents.

She also blamed the lack of teaching in his childhood to be the reason behind the current state of the country. “On the contrary, Trump is enriching his immediate family and cronies,” the mother of four claimed.

Jennifer alleged that the 79-year-old was stripping away the “rights and our democracy” from Americans. She doubled down on her accusations by claiming that Trump often “cheats” when he “knows he’s going to lose.” She further added how the game isn’t just rigged, but the President “rigs it himself.”

That is not where the First Partner of California stopped when it came to blasting Trump. She went on to call him a “con artist” and a “predator.” Sibel Newsom got creative and titled him the “malignant narcissist-in-chief.” She ended the bashing by crowning Trump the “worst president in our nation’s history,” according to a report by HuffPost.

It’s like she’s describing her husband. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) November 3, 2025

Her speech received huge rounds of applause from the audience at the conference. The same could not be said about social media reactions. Netizens rushed to the comments section of the video to troll Jennifer instead.

“And why is she news?” one inquired. “A chronic grifter married to a career grifter goes after Donald Trump. Proving yet again that ye shall know the character of a man by the nature of his enemies,” another claimed.