Drastic Differences? How Governor Gavin Newsom’s Wife Jennifer Is the Complete Opposite of Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle

California Governor Gavin Newsom is a man who’s not afraid to speak up about his thoughts, slams Trump when and wherever he thinks it’s necessary, and is often described by his supporters as charismatic and dynamic. Some critics, however, feel that he is overly confident, perhaps even arrogant. Yet, he stands his ground firmly and continues to serve the public.

Aside from his successful career, Gavin Newsom has had a headline-worthy relationship history. When he first stepped into the spotlight as San Francisco’s mayor, he married Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, their marriage ended after Newsom reportedly had an affair with a staffer. He was linked to a few celebrities before and after his time with Guilfoyle, who was already expecting a child with Eric Villency when their divorce was finalised in 2006, citing that it was a bicostal marriage.

As per The List, these celebrities include CSI: Miami actress Sofia Milos and Kelley Phleger, who would later marry Nash Bridges star Don Johnson. Eventually, Newsom found lasting love with filmmaker and advocate Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The couple tied the knot in July 2008 and welcomed four children together.

The couple has been going strong since then. In a heartfelt Instagram post from February 2025, Newsom wrote: “I’m lucky to call my best friend the love of my life. Thank you for all that you do to champion the rights of Californians. I love you.”

Yet, people were surprised when Gavin Newsom married Jennifer after Kimberly, as the two ladies are poles apart in their political ideologies and personal styles. Guilfoyle, now firmly aligned with the MAGA movement, is known for her dramatic makeup, yes, we are talking about the typical MAGA look, which begins with heavy foundation, overly bronzed cheeks, fuller lips, fake lashes, and figure-hugging clothes.

On the other hand, Siebel Newsom’s aesthetic is more refined and understated. Her social media has pictures with natural-looking makeup, minimal accessories, and a relaxed, classic wardrobe. She typically opts for flowy maxi dresses, simple jeans-and-top combos, or professional suits when attending events.

Meanwhile, both the ladies associated with Newsom come from an academically bright background. Guilfoyle was once a model and actress, later becoming a prosecutor, Fox News host, and eventually a senior figure in Donald Trump’s political team. She was his campaign finance chair before being named U.S. ambassador to Greece.

This decision came despite Kimberly Guilfoyle’s public split with President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The duo dated for four years from 2018 to 2020. After reports of their split surfaced, Don Jr told Page Six that he and Guilfoyle will “never stop caring for each other.”

Why does nobody talk about the fact that Kimberly Guilfoyle used to be married to Gavin Newsom? Trump Jr straight up stole Gavin Newsom’s girl pic.twitter.com/peGuuF9Hzz — Buckeye Politics (@BuckeyePolitic1) June 3, 2023

Furthermore, Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a Stanford graduate in Latin American studies, human biology, and business. She worked in the nonprofit sector, helping rural women create small businesses.

She also set her foot in the entertainment world initially as an actress and eventually as a producer and director of social impact documentaries, including the Oscar-nominated ‘The Invisible War’. While Governor Newsom continues to carve out a greater vision for California and continues to condemn Trump and his policies, both Jennifer and Kimberly have left a lasting mark on his life, each in their unique ways.