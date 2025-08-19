Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Ever-Changing Online Persona Sparks Talk She’s ‘Lost and Alone’ Without Don Jr. by Her Side

Kimberly Guilfoyle is caught in a peculiar state of life, neither an ambassador to Greece nor Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée. She only occasionally attends galas and posts on Instagram to tell people that she is still alive. Guilfoyle is attempting to establish a brand or identity for herself, but she is unable to identify it, as evidenced by her depressing social media behavior.

She’s an Ultra MAGA Woman one minute, posting Trump and his PR team’s pronouncements to express her excitement over the National Guard’s arrival in D.C. and the possible White House ballroom. Guilfoyle might change into Thirst Trap Temptress with a picture of herself wearing a minidress and six-inch pumps an hour or two later.

Guilfoyle appeared to be trying to revive her third brand, the Food Network Star Wannabe, on a day in August 2025. She shared the image below of a “#GreekInspired” dinner on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Cooking With KG.” The dish was beautifully presented and included jasmine rice, garlic-parmesan asparagus, rosemary lamb chops, and feta cheese on top of a salad.

However, there is a small issue: The meal is nearly the same as the one she prepared in a September 2024 video that she posted. To make it more distinctly Grecian for the updated version, she added the rice side dish and feta cheese to the salad.

Looks like Donald Trump Jr. has moved on from Kimberly Guilfoyle. He was seen holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson. Kimberly has now been dumped by Gavin Newsom and Don Jr. Zero sympathy. pic.twitter.com/1vf5xd0vNz — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 10, 2024

Although Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Greek meal post referred to the customs of her prospective new residence, observant viewers may have noticed that it was a re-enactment of a dish she prepared in an odd culinary video from the previous autumn. Even worse, there are some depressing aspects when comparing the two posts.

A professional-grade Lynx grill that had just been built in the gourmet kitchen that morning was one of the highlights of the previous “Cooking With KG” video, which was filmed in the lavish home she and Donald Trump Jr. had lived in. After Guilfoyle’s heartfelt speech about cooking “to please your family,” the video concluded with a view of her guests, including Don Jr., his eldest son Donnie, and her son Ronan Villency, tucking in.

“What happened to Mommy Kimberly, Daddy?” Don Jr: “You have a new mommy now. A better, younger and less gravity challenged mommy.” pic.twitter.com/ogFKIwB2qw — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) July 28, 2025

Naturally, her ex has since moved on, and Guilfoyle is being rubbed by Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s romantic social media posts, and he is said to spend most of his time at her house. Guilfoyle doesn’t need that gourmet kitchen or the rest of her six-bedroom mansion now that the Trump kids aren’t staying over night and Ronan is going off to college. The $22 million property, complete with a grill, is reportedly being sold by the former Fox News anchor.