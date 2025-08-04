For almost ten years, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been so entangled with the Trump family and the MAGA movement that it’s easy to forget she had a full life before nearly marrying Donald Trump Jr. Among the numerous little-known facts about Guilfoyle is the fact that she was a well-known lawyer with a serious career. Although her license has been inactive since 2010 (via the California Bar), she was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1994.

Before departing the network in 2018, she had previously worked for Fox News from 2011 to 2018. Being able to socialize with celebrities, such as Sofia Vergara from “Modern Family,” was one benefit of working as a news host. Ainsley Earhardt shared a photo of herself, Vergara, and Guilfoyle smiling for the camera at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in a 2014 throwback post.

It seems unreal to see the picture today. First of all, before all the plastic surgery, Guilfoyle had a very different appearance. Additionally, this image illustrates the wide variety of life routes one might choose. Although it appears odd now, her posing with Vergara was very common in 2014. As it happens, life existed before Trump.

Everyone seems to forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, even though society strongly links her with Donald Trump Jr. That is correct, the ardent Republicans and Democrats used to be a couple. Between 2001 and 2006, when they were married, Guilfoyle was an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco and a fierce prosecutor.

Guilfoyle became the First Lady of San Francisco after Newsom was elected mayor of the city in the first two years of their marriage. Sadly, their hectic schedules ultimately proved to be their undoing. According to a source, “it’s no secret that they have been leading separate lives,” SFGate reported. “She’s on one coast, he’s on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?”

Guilfoyle married Eric Villency shortly after the divorce, and the two of them produced a son named Ronan Anthony Villency. Their divorce was completed in 2009 after that marriage also failed to work out. That’s a hectic life to lead, especially before nearly becoming Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. So far, her journey has been quite the roller coaster!

After Kimberly gained prominence in MAGA, both fans and social media pundits have taken notice of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s evolving look, with many making assumptions about her ostensibly changed facial characteristics.

Kimberly Guilfoyle. Attorney. Former prosecutor in San Francisco and LA. As a deputy district attorney, she received countless awards at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Longtime Fox News host. Fundraising badass for Trump. @kimguilfoyle pic.twitter.com/iutU6gvWCV — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 31, 2024

Comments like “Kimberly Guilfoyle sadly has had so much plastic surgery she looks like a carp” and remarks that her son Ronan “looks nothing like his mom these days, but he does resemble her pre-surgery appearance” are examples of individuals openly speculating about Guilfoyle’s appearance in discussions on sites like X.

In spite of her career pursuits, people are still talking about her notably changed face. Even the phrase “Mar-a-Lago Face” has been used by some to refer to the particular style that is thought to be preferred by women in Donald Trump’s inner circle.