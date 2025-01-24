Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Really Over Ex-Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.? Insiders Think Otherwise

As America witnessed Donald Trump‘s return to the White House as the 47th President of the country, people reacted with a frenzy of mixed emotions. Whether you like him or not, Trump remains impossible to ignore—and so does his family. Over the past few weeks, tabloids have been abuzz, with a surge in coverage following his highly anticipated inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.

If you thought the spotlight ended there, think again. The Trump family continues to drive attention. Barron Trump made headlines for his striking looks and gentlemanly demeanor at the event. Meanwhile, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from his first wife, Ivana Trump, also has a lot going on in his personal life. Curious? Well, we are here to give you the tea! Scroll down and keep reading!

Donald Trump Jr. would undoubtedly be a catch for any lady. The businessman, author, and political activist who was engaged to journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle is no longer with her. Things went downhill when Donald Trump Jr. reportedly broke Kimberly’s heart amidst news of the latter being spotted with model Bettina Anderson on the side, which he made official after his final split.

The re-elected president appointed Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece shortly after the affair was made public, a move many saw as a consolation prize. President Trump also made the lady sit far at the back during the inauguration ceremony to showcase that she had no personal connection to the family.

However, despite all the drama, Guilfoyle has shown a professional attitude in public and attended several public events, including the inauguration, where Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, was present. A source who was at the inauguration told People the former couple was “civil” with “no negativity” throughout, though Guilfoyle “kept a watchful eye” on the model, she was quite cool with her being present around her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

As per The List, while The Fox News host was a pro in shielding her feelings, she admitted she was hurt by the breakup. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle, who is eight years older than Donald Jr., contrasts sharply with Anderson, who is eight years his junior. While Anderson’s style is often described as elegant and refined, Guilfoyle has faced criticism for wearing overly tight, youthful outfits, including a strapless red dress at an inaugural event that many labeled as inappropriate.

Furthermore, amidst allegations of affair reports of the former couple, reports claimed that the duo split on great terms back in late Summer 2024 because of their “different goals.” However, they kept it strictly under wraps due to the elections. Yet none of the two confirmed any of this publicly, which left netizens curious.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle have split, multiple sources say, as he’s photographed with Palm Beach socialite https://t.co/5PxgYxQeyN.. — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) December 11, 2024

Usually, when celebrity couples split, they post about it online and deliver a joint statement. Nonetheless, Guilfoyle’s new role as ambassador to Greece will likely reduce her interactions with Don Jr. and his new partner. While she will return to the U.S. for official duties and family events, the chances of her meeting Anderson will be minimal. We hope the star journalist moves on and does great things ahead. And if she’s quietly hoping for news of a breakup between him and Anderson, well, who could blame her?