Donald Trump Jr had an enjoyable and slightly awkward evening at the Presidential Inaugural Eve Ball. The event, to celebrate Donald Trump’s second term as president, was attended by many supporters and notable figures.

Trump Jr was in attendance with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, marking one of their first official public appearances as a couple. However, his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was also at the same event, adding an unusual twist to the night.

Donald Trump Jr. takes new girlfriend Bettina Anderson to pre-Inauguration Day events attended e-fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle#Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/WDWDDUu7ks — Shoaib Asghar (@Shoaiby769) January 20, 2025

The pre-inaugural celebration included several parties, one of which was the ball the night before his father’s inauguration ceremony. Trump Jr. and Anderson were seen chatting and smiling, dressed elegantly for the occasion. Anderson wore a fashionable evening gown, while Trump Jr. wore a sharp suit.

The couple has been dating for the past six months and has been seen together at many dinners and other social events.

There could be no better representative of the United States in Greece than Kimberly Guilfoyle. 🇬🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iF025mdJmC — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 20, 2025

Kimberly Guilfoyle was also seen at the event. She posted pictures on social media with a dazzling white, sparkling outfit. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had known each other for a while before they first started dating in 2018 and they had described their relationship as instant. It led to a proposal in 2020, and they were always represented as one of the top couples on the right end of the political spectrum.

Guilfoyle told Metropolitan Palm Beach in a 2022 interview: “Don and I knew each other for years, but when we went on one date years later, that was it—sparks flew. From that night on, we were inseparable.”

Although they broke up, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle seemingly remain amicable and bond well. She remains an essential figure in his father, Donald Trump’s political life, as was made a US ambassador to Greece. In the past, Trump Jr publicly addressed the split with her in December, saying he is glad for all Kimberly has accomplished.

“Kimberly and I will always have a special bond,” he said to Page Six. “I couldn’t be prouder of her and the incredible role she’ll play as ambassador.” He praised her accomplishments, including her work as a prosecutor, TV personality, and key figure in the MAGA movement, adding, “The people of Greece are getting a star, and the world will see it now more than ever.”

The evening served as a convergence of past and present for Trump Jr, highlighting his new relationship and enduring connections from his previous one.

What about the Donald Trump Junior of it all? Bettina Anderson will be there for Trump’s inauguration, along with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Welcome to MAGAland: Trump’s Second 100 Days. Get all the latest news and gossip from inside Trump’s new administration every week. Listen now, pic.twitter.com/EMPXl4XXft — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 20, 2025

Moreover, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Apple head Tim Cook, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson were among the famous faces in Washington DC that attended Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Owing to the bad weather, Donald Trump had to be sworn in as the 47th US president inside the Capitol Rotunda. He pledged to expand executive power and reshape America’s global role. Vice President JD Vance also took the oath of office.