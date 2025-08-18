Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes Bold With Fashion to Stay Relevant as Don Jr. is Living His Best Life With Bettina Anderson

Kimberly Guilfoyle is slaying, and how! The 56-year-old MAGA supporter is leaving no stone unturned in making her ex-fiancé remember what he lost. Kimberly has been rocking revenge outfits, flaunting her curves on social media. The former prosecutor and TV news personality ended her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. after reports of him dating another woman became public in late 2024.

Ending a relationship of six years isn’t easy, but Kimberly has found ways to stay relevant, especially as Don Jr. is having the time of his life with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Don Jr and Anderson have been papped indulging in some PDA on several occasions. From making a joint appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup match to boarding Air Force One together on a trip to Scotland alongside Donald Trump; Don Jr and Anderson are the new ‘It’ couple in the MAGA circle.

As all the attention goes to the new couple, Kimberly isn’t staying in the shadows either. She has been posting some thirsty pictures on her Instagram stories lately. In early August, she flaunted her curves in a lacy black lingerie-style top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a pencil skirt and a black leather jacket. The mirror selfie practically screamed that she is enjoying the single life as of now.

In another mirror selfie, she flaunted her ‘assets’ in a tight white top with bright pink floral print. She paired it with a white skirt with a high hemline that showcased her toned legs. She pulled off her look with matching accessories, including a white purse and heels. She wore a blazer off her shoulders, and she kept her hair loose.

Earlier, in May, she wore a printed crop top with a revealing neckline and high-waisted skirt as she attended the Monaco Grand Prix. Her son stood beside her in a photo that she shared on her Instagram story.

Last week, she shared a carousel of pictures from her ‘special’ weekend that she spent celebrating her friend’s 10-year anniversary in Islamorada, Florida. In a picture, she was seen wearing a white mini-dress that teased her waistline and neckline.

A female fan wrote in the comment section, “You’re gorgeous and highly talented Kimberly. He really made a mistake. You keep living your best life.”

“Don Jr.’s huge loss,” wrote another.

However, Kimberly’s recent dressing sense has also invited criticism from a lot of people online. Critics have called her outfits ‘cringe’ and ‘inappropriate’ as she tries to stay relevant after her breakup with Don Jr.

Kimberly, however, focuses on the positive comments. An elderly fan compared her to Don Jr’s current girlfriend and wrote to her, “You are gorgeous and smart compared to the cookie cutter blonde Jr. is with now. Enjoy your new adventure.”

Despite the breakup with Don Jr., Kimberly’s loyalty towards Donald Trump remains unshaken, and her Instagram profile is proof of it. The former wife of Gavin Newsom often shares posts about Trump’s policies and decisions on her profile, indicating that she knows how to keep her personal and professional life separate.