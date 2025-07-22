Donald Trump Jr.’s PDA-Filled Romance With Bettina Anderson Has Everyone Wondering, Is a Ring Coming Next?

Donald Trump Jr. is a young, successful, and good-looking man who has finally come forward and made his relationship with philanthropist and socialite Bettina Anderson. The eldest son of President Donald Trump was first linked with Betina in 2024. While the relationship was kept under wraps, sources claim he is ready to show her off to the world and might be planning to pop the big question, too.

The couple is posting adorable vacation photos from island getaways and weekend activities, and insiders suggest Anderson is ready for Don Jr. to propose and would undoubtedly say “yes.” She’s reportedly thinking about becoming a mother, which could be driving her desire to move forward.

Don Jr. posted, "They're YUGE!!!" and Anderson captioned her photo, "A summer full of unforgettable adventures."

As per The List, on the weekend of July 18, the couple and Don Jr.’s son Spencer visited a fishery to catch arapaima — a big South American fish. Don Jr. posted, “They’re YUGE!!!” and Anderson captioned her photo, “A summer full of unforgettable adventures.” Meanwhile, everyone’s aware that Don Jr. was engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2020, sources told PEOPLE in September 2024 that the two were allegedly not out together much like before.

While it remains uncertain as to when Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Betina Anderson, came together, sources revealed in December 2024 that the two had been together for six months after months of being spotted together since August 2024. Despite her glamorous background, the Florida native seemed fully committed to the rugged outing.

This small yet meaning example proves that Betina seemed to be more interested in doing activities that Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed. At the same time, his ex Kimberly Guilfoyle’s was noticeably less enthusiastic about his outdoor hobbies. While she did participate in hunting and fishing trips, her heart didn’t seem to be in it.

Don Jr. once joked during a 2018 Montana event that he was “testing” her love for the outdoors. Since their breakup, Guilfoyle hasn’t been spotted on similar adventures. A source allegedly told PEOPLE, “For the most part, Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle.”

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Donald Trump Jr even took her on a trip to Alaska and introduced her around as his girlfriend while he was still very much with Kim.” (Okay, we don’t want to assume, but we are thinking, what you are too!). Donald Trump Jr. was married to Venessa Haydon from 2005 until 2018, before they split in February 2022. The couple shares five children.

Donald Trump Jr. has broken up with Kimberly Guilfoyle and is unofficially dating Bettina Anderson

When the speculation simmered that Don Jr. was dating a woman named Bettina Anderson, people were curious to know about her. Interestingly, her family also has a strong background as her father Harry Loy Anderson Jr. became the youngest bank president in the U.S when he started leading Worth Avenue National Bank at 26 years old.

Bettina Anderson attended Columbia University, graduating in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism, and conservation, and has appeared on several magazine covers as a sizzling model. Anderson founded The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit that helps local organizations with disaster relief.

In addition to her substantial merit, she also seemed to be very supportive of her boyfriend’s political ambitions. She joined the Trump family at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 and even showed up when Donald Trump announced Guilfoyle’s nomination as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Looks like Donald Trump Jr. has moved on from Kimberly Guilfoyle. He was seen holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson.

Insiders commented that the Trump family was “happy to see Guilfoyle leave,” with one describing Kim as someone who “always wants the limelight” and stating, “Don and Kim are over.” Bettina also accompanied Donald Trump Jr. to the 2024 New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar‑a‑Lago, where images show the couple holding hands as they arrived and holding hands as they celebrated with everyone in the residence. The couple also attended the Easter Egg Roll in the White House in April 2025.

2025 White House Easter Egg Roll: President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump, alongside Donald Trump Jr. & new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

(So far, no sightings of ex-fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle😬)

Well, while the future remains uncertain and all we have is the present, if Bettina truly wants to get engaged and become Mrs Trump, she would have to mold herself a certain way and possibly be ready to tackle media scrutiny like an everyday snack and perhaps be selective about the projects she chooses to do as a model.