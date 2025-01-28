Four Months After Being ‘Caught’ Kissing, Donald Trump Jr.’s New Girlfriend Makes Her Instagram Comeback

Donald Trump Jr. recently made his relationship with Bettina Anderson official as they made their debut public appearance together at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington DC. The news of their affair first made headlines in September 2024 when they were spotted kissing and having brunch together in Palm Beach, while Trump Jr was still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

With this alleged two-timing, Donald Trump Jr’s long-term relationship with Guilfoyle ended abruptly. Despite the romantic drama in the family, Trump nominated Guilfoyle to be ambassador to Greece. On the other hand, Trump Jr. and Anderson continued with the affair and even made it social media official.

However, it was noticed that Anderson, who is a model and social media influencer, had taken a break from Instagram. Her last Instagram post was made in September 2024, around the same time when the news of her and Trump Jr. sharing a kiss went viral. She announced her break from social media in a cryptic caption, quoting a dialogue from Schitt’s Creek, that reads, “Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

In her new post, she has shared a glimpse of a recent event that she attended. Wearing a gray dress, black leather boots and a thin white sweater, she made an appearance at Galentine’s fundraiser with fashion label Alice & Olivia.

In her Instagram caption, she described the event as a “dream” while further adding, “We had the best time celebrating friendship, love and, community, all while supporting the incredible work of Selfless Love Foundation – making a difference in the lives of young people in foster care and helping them build brighter futures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

Though it is her first Instagram post after four months, she used to occasionally share updates about herself in her Instagram stories. In December 2024, she tagged Donald Trump Jr. in her Instagram story while wishing him on his birthday.

Anderson shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers and a card that read, “Many have said you’re aging out but I think you’re perfect….happy birthday!” Later that month, she joined Trump family at their New Year Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

In January 2025, Anderson attended Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony held at Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. She sat with her new boyfriend, and his siblings Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron. Anderson gave her fans a sneak peek of the inauguration ceremony in her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Had an incredible week in DC- such an amazing time for our country.”

Interestingly, Guilfoyle was also present at the event. But was it awkward for the three of them? Turns out, it wasn’t.

“Kim saw Don and Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity,” People quoted its source in a recent report. If the reports are to be believed, Trump Jr and Guilfoyle continue to be on good terms and supportive towards each other.