Trump Warns of America’s ‘Ruination’ If Supreme Court Rules Against Him

Donald Trump is sounding the alarm about a major Supreme Court showdown that could reshape presidential power for decades. In a fiery post on Truth Social, the president warned that if the Court rules against him on tariffs, it could mean the “ruination” of America.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on November 5 in two consolidated cases, Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump and V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump. Both lawsuits, filed by small-business importers, challenge the president’s authority to impose tariffs without Congress’s approval. The plaintiffs argue that the Constitution clearly gives that power to Congress, not the White House, and that Trump overstepped by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, known as IEEPA, to justify sweeping trade restrictions.

Trump, however, insists that presidents must have the freedom to act decisively on trade. “If a President was not able to quickly and nimbly use the power of Tariffs, we would be defenseless, leading perhaps even to the ruination of our Nation,” he wrote. “The only people fighting us are Foreign Countries who for years have taken advantage of us, those who hate our Country, and the Democrats, because our numbers are insurmountably good.”

He didn’t stop there. Trump called the upcoming ruling “one of the most important in the History of the Country,” claiming that America’s economic dominance depends on it. “If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status—pray to God that that doesn’t happen!”

The lawsuits at the center of the dispute could have far-reaching consequences. If the Court sides with Trump, it would cement broad presidential control over trade and could expand executive authority well beyond tariffs. But if the Court rules against him, it would rein in the president’s ability to act unilaterally and reassert Congress’s constitutional role in setting trade policy.

Legal experts say the case could redraw the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches. “This is a defining moment,” one trade attorney told Reuters. “It’s not just about tariffs, it’s about how much freedom any president has to make economic decisions on their own.”

For months, lower courts have questioned Trump’s use of IEEPA to justify his trade measures, arguing that the law wasn’t designed to give presidents unlimited economic powers. The administration has maintained that tariffs are a critical tool for protecting national security and American jobs, pointing to Trump’s aggressive stance on China as proof that the approach works.

Meanwhile, businesses are watching nervously. Many small importers say the uncertainty has already disrupted their supply chains, while larger corporations are bracing for potential long-term changes to how global trade is managed.

Trump spent the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, but his focus, at least online, was on the Court. “If a President is not allowed to use Tariffs, we will be at a major disadvantage against all other Countries,” he wrote. “In a true sense, we would be defenseless!”

Whether the Supreme Court agrees with him or not, the decision will almost certainly define how much power presidents can wield over the economy. For Trump, it’s not just about tariffs—it’s about legacy, control, and his belief that without him, America could fall apart.