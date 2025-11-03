Venezuelan President Appears to Mock Donald Trump by Recreating His Viral ‘YMCA’ Dance — Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

More often than not, Donald Trump turns into a trendsetter. This time, the POTUS is going viral for his dance to the song Y.M.C.A., inspiring other world leaders to follow in his footsteps. Notably, Trump has danced to this track so many times that at this point, he owns it.

A video took the internet by storm after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was inspired by Donald Trump to dance to the popular 1970s disco song. However, Maduro seems to be mocking the U.S. President’s dance moves in the viral video. The song, by Village People, is believed to be about men meeting other men for illicit trysts.

The POTUS has danced to the track many times, even playing it at several of his MAGA rallies. Most recently, he was spotted grooving to the song on October 28 while addressing the US Navy personnel aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the nation’s Yokosuka Naval Base near Tokyo.

Maduro only recreated Trump’s Y.M.C.A. steps, but seemingly took a jab at him. At an event for the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela last week, the President of the country was spotted moving to the beats. He even took a request from an audience member, adding a bit of jazz to Donald Trump’s rhythm, and it has people rolling.

The video quickly went viral online, with users from all over the world flocking to share their thoughts on it. One user declared, “He does it better.” Several others shared the same sentiment. “Maduro’s dancing looks better. Trump dances like a confused zombie,” wrote another.

A third simply noted, “The whole world is laughing at Donny.” Another user, who seemingly does not like Maduro, admitted that his “trolling” is “fire.” One person added, “Can’t wait till Trump sees this so he can have a tantrum.” Another believed that the Trump supporters are on the way to defend their idol. “3..2..1 ..here come the MAGA tears!!!” the person wrote.

So far, the Republican President has not responded to Maduro’s video. However, given the bad blood between them, it could turn ugly. Previously, Trump claimed that Maduro, who is a socialist president, is actually the leader of a drug cartel. His claims came amid the United States’ continuous drone strikes on boats off the South American nation’s coast.

The strikes have so far killed dozens of people whom his administration characterizes as “narco-terrorists.” Maduro’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab firmly believes that the United States wants to throw his government, while a $50 million price on his head has been declared.