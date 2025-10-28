After Donald Trump’s Awkward Japan Video Goes Viral, a Fuming Reaction from The White House

What was meant to be Asia diplomatic tour for US President Donald Trump quickly turned into a meme goldmine on X. During his Japan visit, Trump was supposed to engage in talks on trade, defense, and strategic partnerships, which did happen. However, an awkward moment during his meeting with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace eclipsed everything on X.

A video of Trump awkwardly navigating around the room has been doing the rounds on social media. The video happens to be from a showcase of Japan’s Self-Defense Force. As a part of the welcome ceremony, Sanae Takaichi is seen guiding Trump around the room in circles. He, however, appears somewhat lost, garnering flak online and raising concerns about his alleged deteriorating health condition.

Soon after the video went viral, the Official White House ‘Rapid Response 47’ handle, which happens to be the official communications account affiliated with the Trump White House on X, reacted to the clip shared by an X user named Acyn. The post read, “Why didn’t you share the full video, du—–?”

In case you missed it, here is the original video circulating online. Rapid Response 47 shared an extended version of the Trump walking clip from the ceremony. However, X users couldn’t spot any stark difference between the two videos.

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

On the clarification video, there were comments like “What does this prove? That he couldn’t remember he was supposed to walk around the room in front of the soldiers and go back to the podium?”

An X user wrote, “The full video is even worse,” adding, “Thanks for sharing. Next, can you publicly share the results of Trump’s MRI? And the doctor’s explanation for why he needed to undergo an MRI just months after his annual checkup?”

A section of the Internet seemed convinced that the full Trump clip wasn’t any better than the one that was already circulating online. “The full video is worse,” a user commented. A second added, “All the full video does is make him look worse. You should have thanked them for only sharing a small part.”

The more extended version of the Trump video posted by the White House totally backfired. “How is the full video any better,” a curious user asked. Another complained, “He (Trump) looks even more lost here.”

Why didn’t you post the full video? pic.twitter.com/ebtkUNJLxI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2025

Some X users decided to remind the Trump administration of the time they constantly called out former President Joe Biden for his health condition during his Presidential term. “You know well if that were Biden you’d be screaming dementia,” a user wrote.

Similar thoughts popped up in this comments section that read, “How many times did Trump and his administration manipulate videos about Biden during the election campaign?” Another one wrote, “It sure beats the Biden shuffle.” Another X user wrote in the comments section, “Trump, your dementia is showing, or maybe it’s just the side effects of being a “very stable genius” who aced the lion, tiger, giraffe IQ test.”

Meanwhile, Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gifted Trump a golf bag signed by Hideki Matsuyama and Abe’s putter. Donald Trump is a golf enthusiast and is often joined by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, during his play sessions. Kai recently documented moments from her golfing day out with her grandfather, Donald Trump, on her YouTube channel as well as her social media handles.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries. Donald Trump said to Sanae Takaichi, “I want to thank you very much and I want to congratulate you.” Trump added, “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. You’re going to do a fantastic job, and we’re going to have a fantastic relationship.”