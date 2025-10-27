Kai Trump’s Oval Office Vlog Sparks Internet Backlash – “Paying for Trump’s Family Trips”

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, just got trolled for vlogging in the Oval Office. Kai Trump loves to document her life on social media and YouTube. She frequently posts videos from her golfing sessions with her grandfather, Donald Trump.

In a fresh YouTube entry, Kai wrote in her description, “I had the best time going to the Ryder Cup with my grandpa — come along for the behind-the-scenes of this special trip.” The post, however, was eclipsed by comments trolling her for vlogging in the White House premises.

As Kai makes her way to the White House, she says in the YouTube clip, “Now we are headed back to the White House, and I’m looking forward to playing golf with grandpa tomorrow. I always love coming to visit and getting to spend quality time with him.”

Sharing her experience of vlogging at the Oval Office, Kai Trump added in the video, “Hey guys, we’re back at the White House. Now we’re just hanging out in the Oval Office. Pretty cool. I’m here just chilling outside the Oval Office. My grandpa is working right now, and I am just sitting out here. It’s so peaceful. It’s honestly so nice. I had the best time of my entire life today.”

The Internet was super quick to remind Kai Trump of her privilege. “Cool. Meanwhile, I’m documenting my journey of trying to afford groceries. Very different realities,” an X user wrote reacting to Kai’s post. Another X user added, “Maybe feel lucky that your family is rich.”

Another one wrote on X, “Just chillin’ in the Oval Office LOL.” Another user asked jokingly, “Where can I sign up to become the granddaughter of the President of the USA?” A third read, “Scrolling on TikTok in the Oval Office, seems like a really bad idea.”

Similar thoughts echoed on TikTok as well. “We just want healthcare,” a user commented. Another one wrote, “Rich people cosplaying the working class.” On Instagram, a comment read, “That’s lovely, many Americans can’t buy food, but I hope you enjoyed your outing.”

The comments section was replete with remarks like these -“Freeloading off of the taxpayers. Paying for Trump’s family trips” and “Waste of taxpayers’ money while so many are suffering. Shameful.”

More comments slammed Kai Trump’s video, leaving remarks such as “Using White House for personal benefit, only Mr. Donald must have that right” and “Just chilling in the Oval Office. Are you kidding?”

In the same post shared by Kai, a section of the Internet couldn’t help but notice Donald Trump with his bruised hands coated in botched makeup, raising health concerns.

Kai Trump often finds herself on the receiving end of trolling for her social media posts. Last month, when Kai Trump shared a golfing video, the Internet decided to school her grandpa, Donald Trump, about golfing etiquette after he drove super close to the greens. Kai Trump loves to post videos and photos from her golfing session with her grandfather, Donald Trump, on social media.

Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump, launched her brand at the White House and has been actively promoting the crewnecks and other merchandise from her eponymous brand at the White House. Kai Trump received bigtime flak for selling the White House Merch for 130$ apiece. Some even flagged it as an inappropriate use of taxpayers’ money. She wore it to the golfing trip with grandpa as well.