Donald and Kai Trump Trolled Over Golf Pics, and Her $130 White House Merch Drop Made It Worse

What was meant to be a simple golfing day with grandpa turned into unexpected trouble for Kai Trump and Donald Trump. For starters, Donald Trump received major flak online for violating basic golf course etiquette by driving too close to the greens. Now, Trump’s make-up free photo-op has also drawn widespread attention online. Kai Trump, 18, was also trolled for using the White House for her business ventures.

On September 28, Kai Trump, posted a series of photos and clips with Donald Trump and wrote, “Golfing with Grandpa.” Referring to Trump’s tan-free golfing look, a user on X pointed out, “Why does Donald Trump never wear spray tan when golfing? Staff say they reapply spray tan 2x to 4x a day to Trump because he looks so old and white. Really weak and woke.”

After the pictures of Donald Trump playing golf surfaced on the Internet, a user commented, “Baby AI Trump looks more alert than the real old sleepy Trump.” More memes, posts and remarks popped up about Trump’s recent appearance. Here’s what a comment on X read, “Trump rides in the golf while golfing and always looks sweaty and exhausted. When you re-elected Trump, you replaced one old fossil for another, weaker one.”

In the photos, Kai Trump can be seen dressed in crewnecks from her eponymous brand. She launched her brand at the White House and has been actively promoting it on the premises. Internet users flooded the comments section of her post, criticizing this move.

A furious user on X wrote, “Those aren’t my initials. Why would I want it? Only an idiot would pay $130 for a plain sweatshirt with some 18-year-old nobody’s initials on it.” The comment referred to the $130 price tag on each sweatshirt. Also, the outfits have Kai Trump’s initials ‘KT’ printed on them.

Inputs from another user on X, “Imagine if Hunter Biden used the White House to sell merchandise like Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai is doing. This is sick.” Similar thoughts echoed on the social media platform. “Another fine use of taxpayer money,” read an X post. “Your family continues to embarrass our country over and over and over again,” added another user.

A section of the Internet was quick to remind Kai Trump of her privilege and even flagged how the taxpayer’s money was being misused by her family. “Imagine being so privileged that you can slap some initials on a sweatshirt and have a whole political party heralding you as the designer of a fashion line,” read a rant from a raging X user. Another X user resorted to sarcasm to make their point loud and clear. It read, “I’m sure the proceeds of the Trump merch are all going to veteran charities or children’s cancer, right?”

The Internet also took the post as an opportunity to school Kai and her grandfather Donald Trump about golf etiquettes. “Heinous cart placement,” commented a user on Instagram. Another one added, “Tell grandpa to stop driving so close to the greens.” Another comment on the post schooled Donald Trump. It read, “Not your grandpa driving over the green.”