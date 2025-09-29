Gavin Newsom Goes After Donald Trump Again – Uses Just Five Words to Describe His America

The never-ending rift between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump keeps escalating everyday. A comment or a move and boom! Newsom doesn’t hold back from roasting Trump. This time, the California Governor took aim at the POTUS again over his latest tariff proposals. Newsom has five words to describe current America.

“PAY MORE AND ENJOY NOTHING,” he wrote on X. He further added, “That’s Donald Trump’s America.” In his post, Newsom listed examples of rising costs under Trump’s policies: eggs, coffee, toys, shoes, electricity, furniture, cars, and flights. “Now, Trump wants to raise taxes to see the movies,” he added.

The post came after Trump’s Monday message on Truth Social. There, the POTUS threatened a “100% tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.” The president began by calling out Newsom directly. “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!”

You’re already paying more for eggs, coffee, toys, shoes, electricity, furniture, cars, and flights. Now, Trump wants to raise taxes to see the movies. PAY MORE AND ENJOY NOTHING. That’s Donald Trump’s America. https://t.co/PyUKytQ4Bs — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 29, 2025

This is not Trump’s first proposal targeting Hollywood. In May, he gave similar ideas that sparked stock declines for major studios and streaming services. At the time, Newsom suggested a federal tax incentive to encourage more U.S.-based production, though it never went into effect.

Hollywood often outsources production because international locations offer cheaper labor and more generous tax incentives. In July, Newsom expanded California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program to keep more projects in the state. Economic sentiment is mixed. A CBS News poll last month found that many Americans describe the economy as “uncertain” and “struggling.” Trump, however, stuck to optimism during his U.N. speech about the effect of tariffs on the broader economy.

Fact-checks indicate that while some costs, including eggs, gas, and mortgage rates, are lower than when Trump took office, overall grocery and energy prices are constantly climbing. The domestic movie industry has largely recovered from pandemic lows. The box office reached $8.9 billion in 2023 before dipping in 2024. How Trump plans to implement tariffs on foreign-made films is still unclear, as this would be the first time tariffs target intellectual property rather than physical goods. Reportedly, The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The feud between Newsom and Trump shows no sign of slowing. Time will reveal what’s next in line.